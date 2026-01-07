Diallo inspires Ivory Coast to 3-0 win over Burkina Faso

Marrakech. Winger Amad Diallo scored one goal and created another to continue his excellent form in Morocco as defending champions Ivory Coast eased past Burkina Faso 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 fixture in Marrakech on Tuesday.

The Ivorians will face record seven-time winners Egypt in a heavyweight quarter-final in Agadir on Saturday, a colossal clash that is a repeat of the 2006 decider where the North African side triumphed on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Yan Diomande and Bazoumana Toure were also on target for coach Emerse Fae’s team as they dominated the contest against the out-gunned Burkinabe and might have won by a greater margin but for some excellent goalkeeping from Herve Koffi.

Diallo, 23, will go back to a new manager at Manchester United after the finals in Morocco having been one of the stand-out players at the tournament so far with three goals and an assist, driving the Ivorians' impressive title defence.

"There’s this understanding on the field, this closeness between us, which makes our game easier," Diallo said.

"There is a real connection, a kind of little twist in the way we play. No one is trying to be the hero or shine individually."

Compared to how they stuttered to the title on home soil two years ago, the Ivorians have been hugely impressive in Morocco and this was arguably their most dominant display of the competition to date.

They took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to a superb solo effort from Diallo, who danced his way past three defenders before a fortunate deflection allowed him to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.

Diallo turns provider

It was 2-0 on 32 minutes and no more than the Ivorians deserved for their positive attacking play.

This time Diallo was the creator as his trickery on the right wing ended with a low cross that was cleverly left by Franck Kessie and the ball reached Diomande, who side-footed into the net from 18 yards.

The Burkinabe were inches away from pulling a goal back as Dango Ouattara’s shot from a tight angle hit the post, but it proved a rare bright moment.

The Ivorians kept pushing forward and would end with 21 shots at goal, with one of those leading to their third score on 87 minutes.