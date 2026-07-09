Dodoma to host Taifa Cup basketball championship from July 21

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) has confirmed that this year’s Taifa Cup regional basketball championship will be held in Dodoma from July 21 to August 1, bringing together top regional teams from both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

The annual tournament, one of the country’s most prestigious domestic basketball competitions, was initially scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 11.

However, it was postponed to avoid clashing with the ongoing international basketball calendar, allowing participating regions more time to prepare.

Related Sports TBF to use Taifa Cup to scout national team players

TBF Secretary General Mwenze Kabinda told The Citizen that preparations for the tournament are progressing well and urged all regions to confirm their participation before the registration deadline.

“We are calling on all regions to confirm their participation by July 15 so that the necessary logistical arrangements can be completed before the tournament begins,” said Kabinda.

He noted that only two weeks remain before the championship tips off and expressed confidence that the competition will attract the country’s strongest regional teams.

The men’s title will be defended by Dar es Salaam, who emerged champions in last year’s edition, while Arusha enter the tournament as defending champions in the women’s category after an impressive campaign.

Kabinda said the Taifa Cup remains a key platform for identifying and nurturing basketball talent across the country, with standout players expected to earn places in the national teams ahead of upcoming regional and continental assignments.

“The tournament will also help us select players for the national teams in preparation for international competitions. We therefore expect all regions to field their best squads,” he said.

He added that the level of competition is expected to be higher than in previous editions due to the continued growth of basketball across Tanzania and the increasing investment made by regional associations in player development.

Kabinda also challenged the traditional basketball powerhouses to prepare thoroughly, warning that emerging regions have significantly improved and are capable of producing surprises during the championship.

In addition, he appealed to corporate organisations and other stakeholders to support the tournament through sponsorship, saying their contribution would play a vital role in ensuring its success and in promoting basketball development nationwide.

The Taifa Cup is regarded as Tanzania’s premier inter-regional basketball championship, providing an opportunity for players to showcase their talent while strengthening competition among the country’s regional associations.