Simba SC return to Kagame Cup after seven-year absence

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian giants Simba SC will make their return to the Cecafa Kagame Cup after a seven-year absence as they seek to reclaim their position among East Africa’s dominant clubs.

The tournament, which brings together top teams from the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) region, will be hosted by Rwanda from July 24 to August 8, 2026, with matches scheduled at Amahoro National Stadium and Kigali Pele Stadium.

Simba’s return marks their first appearance in the regional championship since 2018, when they reached the knockout stage before losing 2-1 to fellow Tanzanian side Azam FC.

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The Msimbazi giants are the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the Kagame Cup a record six times. Their previous triumphs came in 1974, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995 and 2002, making them one of the most decorated teams in the tournament’s history.

Simba’s participation will add more prestige to the 2026 edition, which is expected to feature 12 clubs from across East and Central Africa.

Cecafa Interim Executive Director Jean Sseninde confirmed that leading clubs from the region will take part, describing the tournament as an important preparation platform ahead of the 2026/27 continental competitions.

“We are excited that this tournament will give the 12 teams a platform to prepare well ahead of the CAF competitions kicking off in September 2026,” Sseninde said.

Hosts Rwanda will be represented by two of their biggest clubs, APR FC and Rayon Sports, while other confirmed participants include Uganda’s Vipers SC, Sudanese giants Al Hilal and El Merriekh, Kenya’s Gor Mahia, Mogadishu City FC of Somalia, Jamus SC from South Sudan, Djibouti’s FC Garde Républicaine and Zanzibar champions KVZ FC.

Tanzania will have Simba as one of its representatives, following the participation of Singida Black Stars in the previous edition, where they defeated APR FC in the final to lift the title.

However, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Burundi will not send teams to this year’s tournament.