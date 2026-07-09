AAFP backs Zanzibar political reconciliation

Unguja. The Zanzibar Farmers’ Party (AAFP) has welcomed the political reconciliation between the ruling CCM and ACT-Wazalendo, saying the move marks progress towards ending political conflicts and promoting national development.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, AAFP National Chairman Said Soud Said said the reconciliation had placed Zanzibar on a positive path.

A joint statement on the political reconciliation is expected to be issued tomorrow, Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 10am at Zanzibar State House, with the signing ceremony to be witnessed by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi and ACT-Wazalendo National Chairman Othman Massoud Othman.

Mr Said described the agreement as a long-awaited development for Tanzanians and a demonstration of patriotism among political leaders.

“The statement shows hope for development. The decision was reached jointly in the interests of the country, and that is patriotism. A person can be born in Zanzibar but fail to demonstrate patriotism. However, this action has shown patriotism by the leaders, and they deserve praise,” he said.

He said he believed the statement would help steer Zanzibar towards the development it needs.

Mr Said noted that while many countries rely on external intervention to resolve political disputes, Zanzibar had managed to address its differences through its own leaders.

“This is the second time Zanzibar has resolved such conflicts without involving outsiders. That is something worth commending,” he said.

He attributed the progress to the maturity of democracy in the country, saying he was encouraged by the outcome achieved by the leaders.

Mr Said said the Constitution remained the foundation of the country’s governance and expressed confidence that leaders would continue addressing issues to prevent current and future conflicts.

He called on politicians to support the reconciliation process, accept the joint statement and honour the commitments made through their signatures.

He also urged Zanzibaris to put aside political differences and support leaders in achieving the objectives of the reconciliation.