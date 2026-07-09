Chadema condemns detention of four leaders over planned demonstrations

Arusha. The opposition Chadema in the Northern Zone has condemned the arrest and continued detention of four of its leaders from Tanga and Manyara regions over allegations that they coordinated demonstrations planned for July 7, 2026.

The detained leaders are Chadema Handeni Rural Secretary Ramia Kisalazo, who is being held at Handeni Police Station; Tanga Regional women wing (Bawacha) Secretary, Ms Nusura Kihiyo, and Korogwe Constituency Chairperson, Mr Ezekiel Mbwilo, who are being held at Korogwe Police Station; and youth wing (Bavicha) Mbulu District Secretary, Mr Emanuel Hhari, who is detained in Babati.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Chadema Northern Zone Secretary, Mr Yohana Kaunya, said the leaders were arrested separately on July 4 and 5, 2026, over allegations of organising the planned July 7 demonstrations.

“The demonstrations never took place, so we do not understand what they are alleged to have organised. That is why we strongly condemn the arrest of our leaders,” said Mr Kaunya in a telephone interview.

He called on the Police Force to release the four leaders immediately and unconditionally, arguing that they were being held without being formally informed of the reasons for their arrest.

Mr Kaunya said the continued detention raised concerns over adherence to the rule of law, respect for human rights, and constitutional freedoms guaranteed under Tanzania’s Constitution.

“The party maintains that if there are any allegations against our leaders, the police should fully comply with the law by informing them of the reasons for their arrest and presenting them before a court of competent jurisdiction within the time prescribed by law,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Tanga Regional Police Commander, ACP Almachius Mchunguzi, confirmed that several people were being held on suspicion of cybercrime-related offences, but declined to disclose the number of suspects.

“I do not know whether they are Chadema leaders or not. What I know is that we have arrested several individuals over allegations of cybercrime and incitement,” he said.

He added that investigations were ongoing and appropriate legal action would be taken once the inquiry was completed, if deemed necessary.

The regional police chief further said security operations to identify and arrest individuals suspected of involvement in incitement, cybercrime, and other offences were continuing.

“Our objective is to ensure that Tanga Region remains peaceful and secure so that residents can continue with their daily activities and contribute to national development,” he said.

Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ahmed Makarani said he had no information indicating that any Chadema leader was being detained in the region over the allegations.