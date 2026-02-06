Dar Swim Club swimmers dive into Dubai Open medal hunt

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) swimmers begin their quest for medals, trophies and personal best times today when they take part in the Dubai Open Swimming Championships at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Regarded as one of the biggest swimming events in the region, the championship attracts a strong international field, with swimmers expected from different clubs across the world.

For DSC, the three-day meet provides a major opportunity to test their readiness against high-level opposition while gaining valuable exposure in a competitive environment.

DSC has travelled with a 10-member squad under the guidance of Coach Kanisi Mabena, with nine swimmers entered in the Junior Championships and one athlete set to compete in the Senior Championships.

The swimmers representing the club are Camilla Kyenekiki, Iris Mattaka, Jamila Masoud, Moza Masoud, Ola Kimaro, Tamera Matuja, Anika James, Vihana Divecha, Hayaan Divecha and Remi Chande.

Coach Kanisi said the team is in high spirits and ready to give their best as they take on the challenge in Dubai.

He noted that the championship will not only be about podium finishes, but also about improving race execution and building confidence in a meet known for its depth and quality.

“Our swimmers are in top morale and they are determined to perform well,” said Kanisi.

“This competition gives them the chance to gain experience, sharpen their racing skills and compete in a highly competitive environment. We believe it will help them grow.”

The club’s head of delegation, Inviolata Itatiro, said DSC is proud to be part of the championship and thanked parents for the trust they have shown by allowing their children to travel and compete abroad.

She also pointed out that some parents have travelled with the team, a move she believes will boost motivation and provide extra comfort to the swimmers.

“As DSC, we are proud to be part of the Dubai Open Swimming Championships and we are grateful to the parents who entrusted us with their children,” said Inviolata.

“Their support means a lot, and having some of them travel with us gives the swimmers extra confidence and motivation. We are excited for the competition and we will keep sharing updates throughout the event.”

The Junior Championships will feature age categories for girls aged 9, 10 and 11, while boys will compete in the 9, 10, 11 and 12 groups.

Junior swimmers will contest 50m events across all strokes, 100m events across all strokes, the 200m Individual Medley and the 200m Freestyle, with entry based on qualifying times that allow only the fastest swimmers into each race.

In the junior programme, the 50m events accept the fastest 50 female and fastest 50 male entries, while the 100m events take the fastest 40 female and fastest 40 male swimmers.

The 200m Individual Medley and 200m Freestyle are limited to the fastest 30 female and fastest 30 male entries, reflecting the competitive standards of the meet.

All junior events will be run under a heat-declared winner format, meaning swimmers must deliver their best performances in the heats, as final positions are determined by the fastest overall times rather than head-to-head finals.

This system places extra emphasis on sharp starts, efficient turns and strong finishes.

DSC will also feature in the Senior Championships, which include girls aged 12 to 13, 14 to 15 and 16 and over, while boys will compete in the 13 to 14, 15 to 16 and 17 and over categories.

Senior swimmers will race in the 50m, 100m and 200m events in all strokes, alongside the 200m and 400m Individual Medley, as well as longer races including the 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle and 1500m Freestyle.

Hosted by Hamilton Aquatics, the Dubai Open Swimming Championships has grown steadily since it began in 2011 to become one of the region’s leading swimming competitions.

The 2025 edition attracted around 1,300 swimmers from more than 30 nations, underlining the global reach of the event and the scale of competition facing DSC in Dubai.