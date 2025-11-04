Tanzania clubs face stern test in Caf Inter-Club Group stage battles

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Young Africans (Yanga SC), Simba SC, Azam FC, and Singida Black Stars are bracing for a demanding campaign as they prepare for the CAF Inter-Club Competitions group stage, scheduled to kick off on November 21.

With all four teams drawn in tough groups featuring some of the most successful clubs on the continent, Tanzanian representatives face a true test of strength, experience, and determination in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Yanga drawn against continental heavyweights

Yanga, the reigning Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions, have been drawn into a challenging CAF Champions’ League group alongside Al Ahly of Egypt, ASFAR Rabat of Morocco, and JS Kabylie of Algeria.

The group is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the competition, featuring some of Africa’s most decorated teams.

Al Ahly, the record 12-time champions, will provide the biggest challenge for Yanga, while ASFAR and JS Kabylie also bring extensive continental experience and strong home support.

Yanga’s technical bench, led by coach Pedro Gonçalves, has expressed confidence despite acknowledging the size of the challenge ahead.

The club aims to continue building on its recent continental progress after reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final two seasons ago.

Club officials have emphasized that the team will approach every match with respect and focus, targeting qualification to the knockout stage as a realistic goal.

Home matches at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium are expected to draw massive crowds, as supporters rally behind the team in pursuit of continental success.

Simba set for familiar continental battles

Simba, Tanzania’s other representative in the CAF Champions League, will compete in Group D alongside Esperance of Tunisia, Petro Atletico of Angola, and Stade Malien of Mali.

The group features opponents that Simba have faced in previous editions of the competition, providing familiarity but also underlining the difficulty of the challenge.

All three clubs have established reputations on the continent, with Esperance and Petro Atletico both boasting strong records in the Champions League.

Simba’s consistency in reaching the group stages over the past few seasons demonstrates their growing stature in African football.

The club’s leadership has set clear objectives to progress beyond the quarterfinals and reaffirm Tanzania’s presence among Africa’s elite football nations.

Playing away in Tunis, Luanda, and Bamako will test Simba’s resilience, while their home matches at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be vital for collecting points.

The team’s experience and organization could be decisive in navigating such a balanced group.

Azam FC

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Azam FC have been drawn in Group B alongside Wydad Club Athletic of Morocco, FC Maniema Union of DR Congo, and Nairobi Stars of Kenya.

This draw marks Azam’s return to continental football after several years, and it offers a blend of regional and North African opposition.

Wydad, who recently dropped from the Champions League, enter as group favorites due to their continental pedigree.

Azam have shown steady progress domestically and will now look to translate that momentum onto the African stage.

Though aware of the difficulties posed by their opponents, Azam’s management remains optimistic that with focus and consistency, qualification is possible.

Singida Black Stars

Making their first-ever appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, Singida Black Stars will compete in Group C alongside CR Belouizdad of Algeria, FC Otoho of Congo, and Stellenbosch FC of South Africa.

For Singida, this campaign represents both a learning opportunity and a chance to showcase the growth of Tanzanian football.

The group features established clubs with deep continental experience, and every fixture promises to be a stern test for the debutants.

Singida Black Stars have demonstrated resilience and ambition throughout the qualifying rounds.

The team’s leadership has expressed pride in reaching this stage, noting that each match will contribute valuable experience as the club continues to grow.