Fei Toto uncertain for Azam ahead of Maniema CAF duel

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s CAF Confederation Cup representatives, Azam FC, have been dealt an early blow ahead of their opening group-stage fixture after attacking midfielder Feisal “Fei Toto” Salum suffered a groin injury.

The influential playmaker, who has been instrumental for the Chamazi-based side this season, picked up the injury during the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match against Namungo FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fei Toto was forced off in the 88th minute and was replaced by James Akaminko. His substitution raised concerns within the Azam camp about his availability for continental duty.

Also on the injury list is winger Yahya Zayd, who is nursing a separate knock and remains doubtful for the trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Azam FC are scheduled to begin their CAF Confederation Cup Group B campaign against Maniema Union of DR Congo on November 21 at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, with the match set to kick off at 4pm East Africa Time.

The group also features Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club and Nairobi Stars from Kenya, making it one of the most competitive groups in this year’s competition.

Fei Toto’s injury has also ruled him out of the Taifa Stars squad, which is currently preparing for an international friendly against Kuwait in Cairo, Egypt, this Friday.

The midfielder was expected to be a key figure in coach Miguel Gamondi’s plans but was withdrawn from the national team list after medical evaluation confirmed he needed rest and further assessment.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Azam FC Media Officer Thabit “Zaka Zakazi” Zacharia confirmed that both Fei Toto and Yahya Zayd are undergoing medical examinations to determine the extent of their injuries.

“So far, both players are uncertain to feature in our first CAF Confederation Cup match,” said Zacharia. “Our medical team is conducting a detailed assessment to establish the severity of the injuries.

We will communicate once we receive a full report. Currently, the two are not participating in training sessions with the rest of the squad.”

The absence of Fei Toto and Zayd would be a major setback for Azam FC, who have been enjoying a solid start to their domestic season. The duo has been vital in creating scoring opportunities and adding attacking depth to the team.

Azam FC’s qualification for the group stage marks an important achievement for the club, which continues to establish itself among Tanzania’s top continental contenders.