FIFA boss Gianni Infantino calls for red cards for players covering mouths

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged stricter action against players who cover their mouths during on-field confrontations, saying they should face dismissal as there should be an assumption they have said something inappropriate.

Infantino’s remarks follow allegations involving Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who claimed he was racially abused by SL Benfica youngster Gianluca Prestianni during their Champions League play-off first leg. Prestianni was seen covering his mouth while speaking at the time of the alleged incident.

UEFA has since launched an investigation, suspending Prestianni for the return leg. He could face a ban of up to 10 matches if found guilty.

Speaking to Sky News, Infantino said players who hide their mouths while making remarks that result in racist consequences should be sent off immediately. He argued that covering the mouth creates a reasonable suspicion of misconduct.

While acknowledging that disciplinary cases still require evidence and proper review, he stressed that football authorities must take stronger preventative measures.