NBC elevates Kariakoo Derby with Iftar, premium fan engagement

Zanzibar. The Kariakoo Derby delivered excitement on the pitch, but this time the experience went far beyond football. Main sponsor National Bank of Commerce NBC turned the high profile clash between rivals Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba S.C. into a broader celebration of sport, partnership and community engagement.

Ahead of the match at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, NBC hosted a special Iftar for its valued clients and key football stakeholders.

Held in the spirit of Ramadan, the gathering provided a warm and relaxed environment for networking, exchanging ideas and strengthening professional relationships, all anchored around Tanzania’s biggest football fixture.

After breaking the fast together, invited guests were escorted to the stadium in a special convoy arranged by the bank.

They later enjoyed the derby from the VIP stands in distinguished style as the two giants battled and eventually shared the spoils.

The bank’s Director of Retail Banking, Elibariki Masuke, led the activities and presented the January Coach of the Month award to Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves.

The gesture highlighted NBC’s continued commitment to rewarding excellence and supporting competitive growth within the league.

The derby excitement was not limited to Zanzibar. NBC installed giant viewing screens in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Kigoma, Moshi and Mbeya, enabling thousands of fans across the country to follow the action live.

The initiative reinforced the bank’s dedication to making football accessible and inclusive for supporters nationwide.

Inside the stadium, NBC officers also provided on site banking services including electronic ticketing, account opening and financial advisory support.

The presence demonstrated that the bank’s sponsorship extends beyond branding to offering practical financial solutions to fans and stakeholders.

Speaking during the Iftar, NBC Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Godwin Semunyu, said the bank views major fixtures as strategic platforms to deepen relationships.