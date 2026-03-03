Real Madrid’s second successive defeat opens four-point gap to league leaders Barcelona

Getafe CF stunned Real Madrid with a hard-fought 1–0 win at the Bernabéu on Monday night, condemning the hosts to a second successive LaLiga defeat and allowing FC Barcelona to move four points clear at the top of the table.
Despite dominating possession for long periods, Madrid lacked cutting edge in front of goal and were punished by a clinical Getafe side.
The decisive moment arrived in the 39th minute when a half-cleared cross dropped kindly for Martín Satriano, who unleashed a superb first-time volley into the top corner.