Real Madrid’s second successive defeat opens four-point gap to league leaders Barcelona

Getafe CF stunned Real Madrid with a hard-fought 1–0 win at the Bernabéu on Monday night, condemning the hosts to a second successive LaLiga defeat and allowing FC Barcelona to move four points clear at the top of the table.

Despite dominating possession for long periods, Madrid lacked cutting edge in front of goal and were punished by a clinical Getafe side.

The decisive moment arrived in the 39th minute when a half-cleared cross dropped kindly for Martín Satriano, who unleashed a superb first-time volley into the top corner.

Madrid created several openings but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper David Soria. Vinícius Júnior was stopped from close range, while Arda Güler saw a curling effort tipped away.

Missing key players including Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham through injuries, manager Álvaro Arbeloa rotated his squad, but the changes failed to spark a comeback.

Frustration mounted late on when substitute Franco Mastantuono was sent off for dissent.