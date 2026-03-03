Real Madrid’s second successive defeat opens four-point gap to league leaders Barcelona

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Getafe CF stunned Real Madrid with a hard-fought 1–0 win at the Bernabéu on Monday night, condemning the hosts to a second successive LaLiga defeat and allowing FC Barcelona to move four points clear at the top of the table.

Despite dominating possession for long periods, Madrid lacked cutting edge in front of goal and were punished by a clinical Getafe side.

 The decisive moment arrived in the 39th minute when a half-cleared cross dropped kindly for Martín Satriano, who unleashed a superb first-time volley into the top corner.

Also Read

Madrid created several openings but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper David Soria. Vinícius Júnior was stopped from close range, while Arda Güler saw a curling effort tipped away.

Missing key players including Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham through injuries, manager Álvaro Arbeloa rotated his squad, but the changes failed to spark a comeback.

Frustration mounted late on when substitute Franco Mastantuono was sent off for dissent.

The defeat leaves Barcelona top on 64 points, four ahead of Madrid, while Getafe celebrated a famous victory to boost their mid-table position.

Latest

  1. Kinondoni considers introducing taxes for private swimming pool owners

  2. Tanzania now moves to rejoin continental court

  3. Mara killing case: Accused remain behind bars amid ongoing investigations

  4. What if convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were African?

  5. Why conservation is second nature to Tebby Yoramu

  6. Diplomats propose ways of improving business climate

In the headlines

View All