Folz praises squad strength after eliminating Wiliete

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland champions Young Africans (Yanga) continued their strong start to the season with a 2-0 home victory over Angola’s Wiliete Benguela, securing progression to the next round of the CAF Champions League with a commanding 5-0 aggregate score.

Yanga head coach Romain Folz praised the consistency and reliability of his core squad, noting that their performance across competitions has been crucial to the team’s success.

“We have a strong and reliable squad. These players have delivered results match after match, and their consistency gives us a solid foundation to compete at the highest level,” said Folz.

He also addressed the challenge of balancing squad rotation with maintaining performance.

“We rotate where necessary, but keeping a rhythm is important. Our core players have proven their quality, and the rest are developing alongside them,” he added.

In the second-leg clash at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Pacome Zouzoua once again stole the spotlight, opening the scoring with a brilliant display of skill.

Aziz Andabwile added the second goal, cementing Yanga’s dominance over the Angolan side. Folz singled out Pacome for his tactical intelligence and ability to unsettle defenders.

“Players like him give us a real advantage, both domestically and in continental competitions,” he said.

This season, across four competitive matches—including the Community Shield win over Simba (1-0), the CAF Champions League first-leg victory in Angola (3-0), the Mainland Tanzania Premier League opener against Pamba Jiji (3-0), and the recent second-leg win over Wiliete (2-0)—Folz has relied heavily on a core group of players.

Overall, Yanga’s scoring form have been impressive. The team opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Bandari FC of Kenya during Mwananchi Day, followed by the Community Shield triumph over Simba.

They went on to defeat Pamba Jiji 3-0 in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League and later eliminated Wiliete Benguela with a 5-0 goal aggregate.

Folz’s focus remains on leveraging squad consistency and tactical intelligence to maintain momentum across both domestic and continental competitions.