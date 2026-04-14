2026 is packed with major sporting events. See how bookmakers like 1x are preparing for them

This year will be very special for sports and, consequently, for sports betting: the FIFA World Cup, an extremely competitive season in the NBA, Formula 1 with new rules and plenty of unpredictability, and many top tennis players battling point by point for Grand Slam titles.

Bookmakers are making special preparations to cover these major events, which tend to drive a high volume of bets on their platforms.

This article explains how platforms like 1x Cambodia make these preparations, both to reflect increased interest around major events and ongoing user activity. This ranges from special offers to enhanced security to handle the high number of bettors using the websites and apps.

Special Offers for Sports Betting

The more important a sporting event is, the greater the number of bettors attracted by the odds for the matches. Bookmakers respond to this trend by offering special odds on selected matches. Known as boosted odds, they are presented in various forms:

Boosted odds for single bets, in which the platform adds a percentage to certain selections and increases the potential return on selected bets, although outcomes remain uncertain.

Boosted odds in bet builders, where a platform combines multiple selections from the same match and increases the odds for this custom bet.

Special accumulators, where players can select one accumulator bet per day to have the odds increased. The percentage increase rises as more selections are added to the ticket.

In addition to special odds, major events also feature betting missions. Bookmakers set a betting amount to be wagered on matches in a specific league, and users who meet these conditions earn free bets on any other match in the tournament. Typically, the minimum odds required to participate in these offers are quite low, which may increase their appeal.

Sports betting platforms may also offer general promotions that can be used on any sporting event.

A common promotion is the welcome bonus, which doubles the amount of users’ first deposit. This amount is credited as bonus funds and must be used on accumulator bets.

After meeting the wagering requirements, users can transfer the funds to their main account and either withdraw the money or use it for any type of bet on the site.

Enhanced Security

The greater the number of users betting simultaneously, the greater the technical infrastructure required to support the high volume of bets. For this reason, bookmakers also prepare for major events by investing in these structural improvements.

The most important ones concern player security. There are several factors that increase user protection:

Data encryption - Using the SSL/TLS protocol, all data exchanged between users and platforms is encrypted, preventing interception during these exchanges. You can verify this by checking for HTTPS in the website address and the padlock symbol to the left of it.

Data encryption - Identity verification through the Know Your Customer process ensures that all players are protected from potential breaches of their betting accounts. Additionally, it helps identify suspicious betting volumes, preventing potential sports manipulation.

Identity verification - Identity verification through the Know Your Customer process ensures that all players are protected from potential breaches of their betting accounts.

Additionally, it helps identify suspicious betting volumes, preventing potential sports manipulation.

Payment methods - By using digital and instant payment methods, the security of deposits and withdrawals increases considerably. To make payments even more private, many platforms accept cryptocurrency payments.

Comprehensive statistics coverage on platforms like 1x

Major events offer much broader statistics coverage during the course of matches. While smaller regional leagues have less data available, the most prestigious events offer a wealth of analyzed factors, ranging from individual player statistics to trends for teams as a whole.

All of this is displayed on the live betting interface in real time. This allows bettors to better understand what is happening in the matches and, consequently, place more informed bets.

Typically, major tournaments are highlighted even in the visual layout of the live betting platform.

Users who use tools obtained through processes like 1xBet download may use statistics and data on mobile devices. Using an app also allows for faster betting. This way, you can analyze the stats, review data and respond to changing conditions.

Live Streams

In addition to the vast amount of statistics, many of the most important events on the annual sports calendar are streamed live in high-quality video within the betting platforms. Users can watch the streams on the same page where they place bets, view the video in full screen, and even have it displayed as a picture-in-picture overlay.

Although statistics provide a good overview of the matches, video streams can provide additional context, which offer a much broader understanding of the trends of each player and team.