Taliss-IST crowned national club swimming champions

Dar es Salaam. Famous Tanzanian swimming club Taliss-IST have been crowned champions of the 18th Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships.

According to official results released by Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), Taliss-IST accumulated a total of 448.50 points to secure the overall title.

The champions displayed impressive depth across both categories, collecting 106.50 points in the men’s category and a dominant 294 points in the women’s category.

Their women’s team proved particularly outstanding, finishing top in the female standings, while the men’s team placed third overall with a solid performance.

Runners-up Dar Swim Club finished second overall with 320.50 points.

The club delivered a strong showing in the men’s category, topping the standings with 220.50 points, but had to settle for second place in the women’s category with 82 points, which ultimately cost them the overall title.

In third place, Mwanza Swimming Club collected 133 points, followed closely by Riptide Swim Club in fourth place with 129.50 points. North Coast Swimming Club completed the top five with 63 points, rounding out a competitive field of clubs from across the country.

Further down the standings, Lake Victoria Sports Club earned 56 points, while Bluefins Swim Club managed 23.50 points.

The Sailfish Swim Club, Chengelo Sting Rays, and Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ completed the rankings with 7, 6, and 3 points respectively. Taliss-IST Communications Manager Claire Pamella Kamahoro praised the swimmers, coaches, and parents for their collective effort in securing yet another national title, saying teamwork, discipline, and preparation remained the foundation of their success.

“This is our 10th year of supremacy. We have managed to hold onto this championship until the end, and it is all thanks to strong cooperation among swimmers, coaches, and parents,” said Claire.

She said the club’s success is the result of smart, efficient training and meticulous preparation, with the coaching staff implementing a well-structured periodized program that enabled athletes to peak at the right moment.

According to her, this approach has helped swimmers sharpen technical skills while also building the mental strength required to perform under pressure.

Claire further stressed that coaching plays a central role in shaping performance, noting that it is not only about training sessions but also about building an environment where athletes can thrive. She said coaches continuously identify areas for improvement and push swimmers to reach their full potential while maintaining discipline and focus.

]She also highlighted the importance of culture within the team, saying Taliss-IST has built a strong sense of accountability where swimmers take ownership of their progress and actively support one another.

“We’ve fostered a culture of accountability, where swimmers take ownership of their progress and support their teammates in doing the same,” she said.

Teamwork, she added, has been a key driving force behind the club’s sustained dominance.

“When athletes buy into the process and work together towards a common goal, remarkable things happen. We’ve seen swimmers pushing each other to new heights, celebrating each other’s successes, and learning from setbacks,” Kamahoro explained.

She noted that the latest performance sets a new benchmark for Tanzanian swimming, raising the bar for all competing clubs. According to her, swimmers now understand that maintaining success requires even greater discipline, sacrifice, and commitment.

“This performance sets a new benchmark for Tanzanian swimming.

The bar is now higher, and our swimmers know they can’t rest on their laurels. To stay at the top, they must continue pushing themselves, embracing the grind, and making sacrifices,” she said, adding that the future remains bright but demands continuous hard work and dedication.

Kamahoro also expressed confidence that the achievement will inspire young swimmers across the country, creating a ripple effect that strengthens the sport’s development.

“This achievement will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of swimmers, creating a ripple effect that will drive growth and development in Tanzanian swimming. We’re excited to see where this momentum takes us, and we’re committed to providing the support and guidance needed to help our athletes reach new heights,” she said.