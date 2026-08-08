Ali Kiba rocks Uhuru Stadium as Simba mark 90 years

Dar es Salaam. Music star Ali Kiba took Simba Sports Club fans by storm with a spectacular performance at Uhuru Stadium on Saturday as the club marked its 90th anniversary with a colourful Simba Day celebration.

Ali Kiba, one of Tanzania’s most celebrated musicians, delivered a high energy performance that brought thousands of Simba fans to their feet as the entertainment program reached its climax.

The singer performed a carefully arranged mega mix of some of his biggest songs, opening with Seduce Me, before moving into Fallen Angel, Kadogo,Usiseme and Cinderella.

He later performed Mnyama, further lifting the atmosphere inside the stadium as fans sang along to the popular songs.

Ali Kiba’s entrance was equally dramatic, with the singer appearing in royal fashion as he was carried above the ground, portraying the image of a king as he made his way into the performance area.

He was accompanied by his dancers, who were dressed to resemble zombies, adding a theatrical touch to the performance.

The spectacle also included a dramatic scene in which one performer was seen whipping another in the background as Ali Kiba and his dancers continued entertaining the crowd.

The performance came after another popular Tanzanian artiste, Chino Kidd, popularly known as Chino Wana Man, had already set the stadium alight with an energetic performance.

The young artiste, who is known for his amapiano music, entered Uhuru Stadium on top of one of three vehicles that formed part of his procession, immediately triggering loud cheers from the thousands of fans who had filled the venue.

His performance quickly gained momentum, with supporters singing along and dancing as he moved around the stadium.

Chino Kidd later stepped down from the vehicle and continued performing while moving around the stadium, receiving an even bigger reception from the fans.

His decision to leave the vehicle prompted some supporters to enter the playing area in an attempt to join him in singing and dancing.

However, security officers accompanying the artiste quickly intervened and ensured that he continued with his performance without disruption.

The two performances added colour to a major celebration marking 90 years since Simba was established in 1936.

Uhuru Stadium was packed with supporters dressed predominantly in Simba colours, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the club celebrated nine decades of football history.

Ali Kiba’s performance provided the biggest musical highlight of the day, with his megamix, dramatic entrance and theatrical presentation giving Simba fans a memorable finale to the entertainment program.