Lions in cage as Simba communications manager lights up Simba Day

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club’s Head of Information and Communications, Ahmed Ally, once again stole the spotlight at Simba Day after making a dramatic entrance into Uhuru Stadium with lions in a cage, sending supporters into a frenzy.

The unusual arrival was one of the major talking points of the event as Simba brought thousands of its supporters together for the climax of celebrations marking the club’s 90th anniversary.

Ahmed Ally entered the stadium in style, standing on top of a vehicle carrying a cage containing lions, a spectacle that immediately caught the attention of the Simba faithful.

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His arrival was greeted by loud cheers and excitement from supporters, who watched as the club’s media officer turned his entrance into an entertaining display.

The dramatic appearance was part of the program to introduce Simba’s new players ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Ahmed Ally once again demonstrating his flair for creative presentations.

The Simba official has become known among supporters for using unusual and entertaining approaches during major club events, and his latest entrance added another memorable chapter to the club’s annual celebrations.

The sight of lions being paraded into the stadium also carried a strong symbolic message, matching Simba’s identity and the nickname associated with the club.

The excitement around Ahmed Ally’s entrance came as supporters flocked to Uhuru Stadium for an event that has developed into one of the biggest annual football celebrations in Tanzania.

The occasion was particularly significant this year because Simba marked both the 17th anniversary of Simba Day and the club’s 90th anniversary.

Simba Day was introduced in 2009 under the leadership of former club chairman Hassan Dalali and his deputy, Mwina Kaduguda.

Over the years, the event has grown beyond a simple football gathering to become a major celebration combining player presentations, entertainment and interaction between the club and its supporters.

This year’s event also provided an opportunity for Simba to celebrate nine decades since its establishment in 1936.

The club was initially known as Sunderland before later adopting the Simba name, which has since become one of the most recognisable brands in Tanzanian football.

The anniversary gave supporters an opportunity to reflect on Simba’s journey while also looking forward to the 2026/27 season.

Ahmed Ally’s roaring entrance added further colour to the celebrations, with the lions in the cage becoming one of the most memorable sights of the day.

The presentation of new players followed the dramatic entrance as the club sought to showcase its new-look squad ahead of the new campaign.

For the Simba faithful, the occasion was a mixture of history, football and entertainment, with the large turnout demonstrating the strong bond between the club and its supporters.