Argentina's Romero back in full training before World Cup knockout clash

Kansas. Argentina defender Cristian Romero returned to full training on Monday and could be available for their World Cup Round-of-32 clash against Cape Verde on Friday after being sidelined in the reigning champions final Group J match with a knee injury.
Romero was forced off in the 57th minute of Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria on June 22 after suffering a knee injury.
The 28-year-old centre back did not feature in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Jordan, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi stepping into the starting lineup.