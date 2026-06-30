Argentina's Romero back in full training before World Cup knockout clash

Argentina defender Cristian Romero (13) in action during a Group J match between Argentina and Austria. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Kansas. Argentina defender Cristian Romero returned to full training ​on Monday and could be available for ‌their World Cup Round-of-32 clash against Cape Verde on Friday after being sidelined in the reigning champions ​final Group J match with a ​knee injury.

Romero was forced off in the ⁠57th minute of Argentina's 2-0 win over ​Austria on June 22 after suffering a knee ​injury.

The 28-year-old centre back did not feature in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Jordan, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi ​stepping into the starting lineup.

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Coach Lionel Scaloni ​rotated his squad against Jordan after Argentina had already ‌secured ⁠top spot in Group J.

Scaloni said Romero was the only unavailable player for the Jordan game but was confident he would recover ​for the ​knockout stage.

Argentina ⁠returned to training in Kansas City on Monday following a day ​off on Sunday, with Romero taking ​part ⁠in the session alongside the rest of the squad.

Prior to the Jordan game, Romero had resumed ⁠on-field ​work but did not ​participate in the training session open to the media on ​Friday.

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