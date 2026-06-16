CAF inspectors impressed with ongoing AFCON 2027 stadium upgrades

Dar es Salaam. Inspectors from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Lakshmikanth Karunanithi and Eduard Captan, have expressed satisfaction with the progress of infrastructure upgrades at stadiums set to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following a recent inspection tour.

The officials conducted a detailed assessment of key facilities, including the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where they reviewed improvements to the playing surface, VIP and VVIP sections, as well as media facilities that will be used during the continental tournament.

During their visit, the CAF delegation observed ongoing works aimed at modernising the stadium to meet international standards, with particular focus on enhancing the quality of the pitch, upgrading hospitality areas for dignitaries, and improving working spaces for journalists and broadcasters.

Beyond the main stadium, the inspectors also toured designated training venues at Gymkhana II and Faras grounds, which are being prepared to accommodate participating teams during AFCON 2027. The facilities are part of a wider infrastructure package intended to ensure smooth operations throughout the tournament.

After completing their inspection, Karunanithi and Captan praised the pace and quality of the renovation works, noting that the progress reflects strong commitment from the host nation to deliver world-class facilities.

They observed that the level of development achieved so far indicates serious intent to ensure that all venues meet CAF’s required standards well ahead of the tournament. According to the inspectors, continued momentum will be key in guaranteeing timely completion and full readiness before the competition kicks off.

The CAF visit forms part of a series of regular monitoring missions designed to track preparation progress in host countries ahead of major tournaments. These assessments are aimed at ensuring compliance with infrastructure, safety, and operational requirements set by African football’s governing body.

AFCON 2027 is expected to bring together the continent’s top national teams, and preparations are being closely monitored to ensure that stadiums, training facilities, and supporting infrastructure are completed to the highest possible standards.