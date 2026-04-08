Various sports energised CRDB Wellness Day launch

Mwanza. Physical exercise, sports and health education took centre stage during the launch of CRDB Bank’s Wellness Day program, an initiative aimed at improving employees’ physical and mental well-being to enhance workplace productivity.

The event was held at Nyamagana Sports Ground in Mwanza, where staff engaged in a range of fitness activities, sports and health screenings as part of the bank’s broader strategy to promote a healthy balance between work and personal life.

Since its introduction in 2021, the Wellness Day programme has provided employees with training and seminars on physical fitness, proper nutrition and mental well-being, all of which are considered essential for optimal performance at work.

Speaking at the launch, CRDB Bank Director of Retail Banking, Bonaventura Paul, said employee health plays a vital role in delivering quality customer service.

He noted that workers with strong physical and mental health are better positioned to carry out their duties efficiently and meet expected service standards.

“We care deeply about our customers, but this cannot be achieved without healthy employees.

Through Wellness Day, we offer opportunities for exercise, nutritional guidance and addressing health challenges that may affect performance at work,” he said.

He added that the programme will be rolled out across all eight zones of the bank, including its international branches, to ensure every employee gets the opportunity to participate and benefit. Meanwhile, CRDB Bank’s Head of Employee Relations, Timothy Fasha, said the programme also involves health professionals who provide education on the importance of adequate sleep, regular exercise, proper nutrition and mental health care.

He explained that demanding work schedules often limit employees’ ability to exercise or rest properly, a situation that can lead to stress and reduced productivity.

Through the initiative, employees are given a platform to participate in sports, engage in fitness sessions and consult with doctors and counsellors on issues related to mental health, relationships, nutrition and healthy living.