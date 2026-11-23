Dar es Salaam. The Goba Hills Marathon will return on January 23, 2027, with organisers targeting increased participation as the event enters its eighth edition at Goba Secondary School grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Goba Roads Runners (GRR), the organisers, have officially launched preparations for the annual event, which will be held under the theme "Run Beyond Hills", highlighting the role of athletics in promoting healthy lifestyles, community engagement and social development. GRR Secretary General Similwa Mdumbwa said preparations were underway, with the club expecting participation from individual runners, athletics clubs, families and members of the public.

Mdumbwa said the eighth edition had been structured to accommodate participants across different age groups and fitness levels, providing an opportunity for more people to embrace running and regular physical exercise.

The event will feature four race categories: a 2.5-kilometre children's race, 5km, 10km and a 21km half-marathon.

Participants will pay an entry fee of Sh45,000, with registration already open through an online platform. Mdumbwa said the theme ‘Run Beyond Hills’ was intended to communicate a message that goes beyond the physical challenge of running through Goba's hilly terrain. He explained that it also encourages people to look beyond challenges, identify opportunities within their communities and remain determined in pursuing their ambitions. However, the marathon's objectives extend beyond athletics, with the organisers maintaining a strong focus on using sport to address community needs, particularly maternal and child healthcare.

Mdumbwa said GRR continued to support initiatives aimed at improving maternity facilities and the environment at health centres in Goba Ward.

The initiative seeks to create safer and more welcoming conditions for expectant mothers during childbirth while contributing to improved healthcare services for mothers and children. The continuation of the event for an eighth edition reflects the club's commitment to making athletics a platform for promoting public health, social solidarity and community development.

Mdumbwa also called on companies, institutions and private-sector organisations to support the marathon through sponsorship, financial contributions and other forms of partnership.

He said stronger partnerships would help improve the organisation and reach of the event while increasing its contribution to society. Such support would also provide companies with an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to sports development and public health.