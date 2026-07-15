Four teams battle for two final berths in Arumeru academy tournament

Arusha. The race for the Academy Tournament crown has entered its final phase, with four teams battling for two places in the championship match of the youth football competition being held at Akeri Grounds in Arumeru District.

Organised by Pareto Youth Center, the tournament kicked off on June 26, 2026, bringing together eight community-based teams in a competition aimed at nurturing young football talent while promoting environmental conservation and youth engagement.

The participating teams are Akeri Football Club, Tengeru Soccer Club, Pareto Soccer Club, Poli Football Club, Kuza Football Club, Sura Football Club, Leganga Sports Club and Lesser Flamingos Football Club.

After the group stage, Kuza FC, Tengeru Training Center, Pareto FC and Lesser Flamingos FC advanced to the semi-finals, setting up a thrilling battle for a place in the final.

Kuza FC strengthened their hopes of reaching the final after securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Tengeru Training Center in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Meanwhile, Pareto FC and Lesser Flamingos FC played out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining encounter, leaving their tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg.

The four teams will return to Akeri Grounds on Thursday for the decisive semi-final matches, with Kuza FC facing Tengeru Training Center and Pareto FC taking on Lesser Flamingos FC in a winner-takes-all battle for a place in the final.

Beyond competition, organisers say the tournament is designed to provide young players with a platform to showcase their talent while using football to promote community development, environmental awareness and youth empowerment.

Tournament coordinator and Pareto FC head coach Jordan Mosses said the competition was born out of a desire to revive grassroots football in Arumeru after the district went for more than a decade without a structured local league.

“The Pareto League is named after pyrethrum, a local crop that symbolises authenticity and our indigenous roots,” Mosses said.

He explained that the initiative started with Pareto Sports Club (PSC), which relocated from Mlandizi in Tanzania’s Coast Region to Arumeru with the aim of revitalising football activities in the district.

“We are now fully established in Arumeru to strengthen sporting activities across the district, and the league has already brought new energy to the community,” he said.

Mosses added that the tournament extends beyond football by giving young people opportunities to interact, develop leadership skills and participate in initiatives that promote environmental conservation.

For Lesser Flamingos FC captain Peter Lucas, the team’s identity reflects its commitment to protecting wildlife and biodiversity.

“We chose the Pink Flamingo identity to highlight the importance of environmental conservation and wildlife protection, particularly birds,” Lucas said.

He added that the club is using football as a platform to create awareness among young people and communities on the need to protect nature.