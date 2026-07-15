Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner gives Kinondoni bars one week to comply or close

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has given bar and nightclub owners in Kinondoni District one week to comply with government regulations on noise control, safety, licensing and environmental standards or face closure.

The directive follows growing complaints over excessive noise, violence involving bouncers, the presence of minors in entertainment venues and alleged prostitution in some establishments.

Speaking during a meeting with bar and nightclub owners and operators, Mr Chalamila directed Kinondoni District Commissioner Saad Mtambule to work with relevant authorities to enforce the law without discrimination.

He warned that businesses failing to comply within the deadline would be closed and their operating licences revoked.

"The government will not allow businesses that violate the law and endanger public safety to continue operating," Mr Chalamila said.

He instructed owners to address issues that had previously attracted warnings, including reducing noise pollution, preventing children from entering bars and nightclubs, obtaining the required licences and complying with environmental regulations.

The Regional Commissioner also directed the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) to allow businesses that had complied with environmental requirements to resume operations.

Earlier, Mr Mtambule said authorities had received numerous complaints about the conduct of bouncers, describing it as a growing public concern.

He cited a recent incident in which a young man died after allegedly being assaulted by bouncers at a bar he had visited.

Mr Mtambule also raised concerns over allegations that some entertainment venues were facilitating prostitution and allowing underage children to enter bars and consume alcohol, contrary to the law.

Bar owners and operators acknowledged the concerns raised by the authorities and pledged to address the identified shortcomings.