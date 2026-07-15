How Sh5.7 billion ferry will unlock tourism, trade for gas-rich Songosongo

Unguja. The long-held dreams of Songosongo island residents in Kilwa District, Lindi Region, to secure reliable transport will finally materialise following the commencement of a modern ferry construction project designed to provide safe travel and boost the local economy.

The Sh5.7 billion ferry, fully funded by the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, is being constructed by the contractor Qiro Group Ltd.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, during the project's official launch at the Malindi port slipway in the Urban West Region of Unguja, Lindi Regional Commissioner Zainab Telack said the ferry would bring immense relief to the islanders who have long endured severe transport hurdles.

She noted that despite the island’s critical importance to the national economy, driven by its natural gas reserves and luxury tourist hotels, transportation has remained perilously unreliable, with residents sometimes getting lost at sea while using makeshift vessels.

"This island is vital to our economy; it produces substantial natural gas and serves as a premium tourism destination boasting large hotels. Until now, our tourists have strictly relied on air travel," Ms Telack stated.

"We are now confident that this modern ferry will offer tourists an alternative, safe route to explore our country. Tourism drives our economy. Therefore, alongside providing safe transit for Songosongo residents, we are unlocking the doors to accessible tourism on these islands, which will ultimately boost the economy for both the citizens and the nation at large," said the regional commissioner.

Songosongo Ward councillor Hassan Mbai said the island's 5,600 residents feel as though they have been reborn, noting that since independence in 1961, they have relied on highly unreliable and dangerous maritime transport.

"To tell the truth, if we were not in paradise, then we must be near its gates. God has miraculously protected us all these years, even though our local ferries were incredibly unsafe," Mr Mbai reflected.

He added that the dire transport situation forced government experts and institutional officials to execute local projects remotely via phone calls, as reaching the island was considered too hazardous.

"On behalf of the residents of Songosongo and Kilwa, we are overjoyed today. We firmly believe our travel safety will drastically improve once this modern vessel is completed," he said.

For his part, acting TPDC executive director, Mr Francis Mwakapalila noted that the corporation deeply recognises the immense economic and strategic contributions of Songosongo island through its continuous natural gas production.

"Consequently, this investment forms a core part of our CSR strategy to uplift the welfare and living standards of the communities surrounding our project areas," said Mr Mwakapalila.

He revealed that TPDC allocated Sh5.76 billion for the project, with 100 percent of the funding derived from the corporation's effective internal revenue management, ensuring that national energy resources directly benefit the citizens.

Furthermore, the Director of Ferries at the Tanzania Electrical and Mechanical Services Agency (Temesa), Mr Lukombe King’ombe, noted that alongside the Songosongo project, the agency is managing the construction of six other similar vessels to serve various regions across Mainland Tanzania.

"We are currently constructing a new ferry for the Mafia-Nyamisati route, which will serve as the second operational vessel there. Additionally, we are building five other ferries designated to serve communities across Lake Victoria," explained Mr King’ombe.

A consulting engineer from the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), Mr Lazaro Isaac, detailed that the new ferry will measure 28.8 metres in length and 8 metres in width.

It will boast the capacity to carry 54 seated passengers, two small vehicles, and an estimated 10 tonnes of general cargo.

He noted that the eight-month project commenced following an advance payment of Sh1.5 billion on June 16, 2024.

Execution has currently reached 31 percent, and the contractor is expected to complete the vessel by February 2027, as per the contract.