Neos launches direct flights to Tanzania, lands at KIA with over 210 tourists

Hai. Italian carrier Neos has officially launched direct flights to Tanzania, after its maiden flight landed at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.

The aircraft arrived on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, carrying more than 210 tourists, marking a strong start to the peak tourism season that began in July.

This is set to boost arrivals from the lucrative European market to northern Tanzania's key tourist attractions.

Speaking shortly after the plane landed, KIA marketing and research manager Zefrin Lubuva termed Neos's entry a milestone in promoting tourism and the economy of the northern safari circuit during this peak high travel season.

"We have received the Neos aircraft from Italy, which will now operate direct flights to Kilimanjaro International Airport. This is a major event that raises the profile of international airlines from Europe flying directly to KIA," said Mr Lubuva.

He added that the new service has significant commercial benefits due to the aircraft's high passenger capacity.

"The maiden flight has brought over 210 visitors who are heading directly to various attractions. This presents a massive opportunity for the tourism sector and businesses in the northern zone, as well as the nation at large," said Mr Lubuva.

He noted that KIA continues to align with government directives to promote trade and tourism, highlighting that the northern circuit hosts world-class attractions that draw massive global interest.

"We are continuing with efforts to market Tanzania, building on initiatives like the Royal Tour film. As this is the peak season, we believe citizens will benefit from business opportunities and jobs created by this influx of visitors," he added.

KIA director, Ms Rehema Myeya said the direct flights would simplify travel for international tourists and stimulate economic growth.

"This service makes it easier for visitors to reach our attractions directly through KIA. It will also open up business opportunities for both local micro-enterprises and large-scale traders," said Ms Myeya.

She added that the airport authority would work closely with airlines and other stakeholders to ensure world-class service delivery to travellers.

Neos representative Antonella Balestra expressed excitement over the new route, noting that the airline has already been flying to Zanzibar since 2022.

"We are delighted to land in Kilimanjaro today. We have been operating in Zanzibar since 2022, and we plan to increase flight frequencies based on demand, especially during this peak season," said Ms Balestra.

One of the tourists on the flight, Ms Eliza Saminar, said she was looking forward to her holiday.