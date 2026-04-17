Yanga, Simba on collision course for Union Cup final

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC could once again set up a blockbuster showdown, this time in the Union Cup final scheduled for April 29 at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

The prospect of yet another meeting between the arch-rivals emerged following the release of the tournament fixtures, which map out the full pathway of the competition set to kick off on April 21 in Zanzibar.

According to the draw, Yanga will begin their campaign against Mwembe Makumbi, a Zanzibar Premier League side that finished fourth last season, while Simba SC face Mafunzo, who ended the Isles league campaign in third place. Both mainland heavyweights are widely expected to advance from their opening fixtures, potentially paving the way for a deeper run into the knockout stages.

Elsewhere, Azam FC, who finished third in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League, will take on KVZ, while Singida Black Stars are set for a tough encounter against Zanzibar champions Mlandege in another highly anticipated mainland-versus-islands clash.

The bracket sets up a clear path to a potential “Mzizima derby” in the semifinals, with the winner of Yanga against Mwembe Makumbi likely to meet the victor of Azam FC versus KVZ, should results go according to ranking and form.

On the opposite side, the winner between Simba SC and Mafunzo will face either Singida Black Stars or Mlandege in the other semifinal. If both Yanga and Simba progress through their respective paths, fans could be treated to a dream final featuring the country’s most popular and fiercely followed clubs.

Such a final would add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry, coming just months after their latest Mainland Premier League meeting earlier this season.

The tournament will officially be launched today in Dar es Salaam, alongside a fundraising drive aimed at securing the Sh1.02 billion budget required for its organisation.