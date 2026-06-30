It’s either Yanga or Simba as league winds up today

Dar es Salaam. The curtain comes down on the 2025/26 NBC Mainland Premier League season today with all 16 clubs in action simultaneously across eight venues in what promises to be one of the most dramatic final days in recent history.

While every fixture carries significance, the spotlight will be firmly on Major General Isamuhyo Stadium and KMC Complex, where the destination of the league title will ultimately be decided.

Defending champions Young Africans SC (Yanga) enter the final round at the top of the table with 72 points from 29 matches.

Their remarkable campaign has produced 22 victories, six draws and only one defeat, while they boast the league's best defensive record after conceding just nine goals all season.

For Yanga, the equation is simple. A draw against JKT Tanzania at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium will be enough to secure another league championship regardless of the outcome elsewhere.

A victory would not only confirm their dominance but also see them retain the title for a fifth consecutive season, further cementing their place among the greatest teams in Tanzanian football history.

However, the championship race is far from over.

Their fiercest rivals, Simba, remain within touching distance on 70 points, just two behind the leaders. Simba have also enjoyed an outstanding campaign, winning 21 of their 29 matches while suffering only one defeat.

Their hopes of lifting the trophy, however, depend on more than simply taking care of business.

At KMC Complex, Simba must defeat already relegated KMC FC and hope Yanga suffer a surprise defeat against JKT Tanzania. Any result other than a Yanga loss will hand the title to the defending champions.

That scenario means players, coaches and supporters alike will have one eye on their own match and the other on developments at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

Every goal, every save and every update could dramatically change emotions on one of the most anticipated final days in the league's history.

While the championship battle dominates the headlines, the race for continental football has already been settled.

Azam FC, third on 61 points, have secured a place in the CAF Confederation Cup after another consistent campaign and will host Dodoma Jiji with little pressure.

Singida Black Stars, fourth on 50 points, have also enjoyed an impressive season and will look to finish strongly away to Fountain Gate.

The drama extends well beyond the title race

At the other end of the table, KMC FC's fate has already been sealed.

With just nine points from 29 matches, they have been relegated after a difficult campaign that produced only two victories and a league high 24 defeats.

Their final assignment against Simba will mark their farewell to the top flight. Mtibwa Sugar also head into the final day in the automatic relegation zone with 27 points.

They face Namungo FC knowing only victory, combined with favourable results elsewhere, can keep their hopes of survival alive. Any slip could confirm their relegation to the Championship.

The battle for the relegation play off places is equally intense.

Under the competition rules, the teams finishing 13th and 14th will enter a relegation play off to fight for their place in next season's Mainland Premier League.

Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons currently occupy those positions with 29 points each, but their survival remains far from certain.

Both clubs know that victory could lift them clear of danger, while defeat may leave them vulnerable depending on results involving Fountain Gate, Namungo and Mtibwa Sugar.

Fountain Gate sit just one point above the play off places on 30 points and are by no means safe as they prepare to host Singida Black Stars.

Namungo, on 31 points, also need a positive result against Mtibwa Sugar to avoid being dragged into the play off battle. With several clubs separated by only a handful of points, the relegation picture could change several times before the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Coastal Union host Pamba Jiji, Mashujaa face Tanzania Prisons, Mbeya City entertain TRA United, while Azam welcome Dodoma Jiji in fixtures that could influence the final league standings.

Today's simultaneous kick offs ensure fairness and guarantee a tense afternoon as supporters across Tanzania follow live updates from stadiums around the country.

By sunset, one club will be crowned champions, another will celebrate continental qualification, two teams will suffer the heartbreak of relegation and two more will begin preparing for the anxiety of the relegation play offs.

Golden Boot race

Beyond the title race and relegation battle, attention will also be on the race for the Golden Boot award, which will be decided today.

Azam FC midfielder Feisal "Fei Toto" Salum leads the scoring chart with 15 goals. He is closely followed by Young Africans (Yanga) attacking midfielder Allan Okello and Singida Black Stars striker Mossi Ndumumwe, who have each netted 14 goals.

Also in contention are Pamba Jiji FC forward Mathew Tegisi and Namungo FC striker Fabrice Ngoy, who have each scored 11 goals this season.

Golden Glove award