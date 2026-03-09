Karia insists on legal action against match manipulation

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president, Wallace Karia has insisted that any referee or football official found manipulating match results will face legal action and could be prosecuted in court.

Karia’s remarks come amid intense debate on social media following his earlier warning that referees who interfere with matches could face legal consequences.

The discussion was sparked by the controversial Mainland Premier League clash between Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) and Simba Sports Club held on March 1 at the New Amaan Complex.

Speaking on the matter, Karia clarified that his earlier statement was not directed solely at referees.

Instead, he said it applies to anyone involved in manipulating the outcome of matches, including club officials or other individuals who may influence or participate in match-fixing schemes.

He explained that referees were only used as an example because they are the officials responsible for controlling matches on the field of play.

However, if referees decide to officiate matches according to instructions or pressure from certain club officials, such conduct amounts to corruption and undermines the credibility of the sport.

According to Karia, once such actions are confirmed through investigations, the matter will not remain within the jurisdiction of football authorities alone.

Instead, it will involve state institutions responsible for law enforcement and justice to ensure those responsible are held accountable. “My statement still stands,” said Karia.

“Anyone who will be found interfering with a match, whether they received money, gave money or participated in any arrangement to influence the outcome, will be taken to court.

At the moment, investigations are ongoing through the relevant bodies.” Karia stressed that match manipulation is not simply a disciplinary issue within football but also a criminal offense linked to corruption.

Because of this, he stressed that legal measures will be taken whenever credible evidence of wrongdoing is established.

He added that protecting the integrity of competitions remains a top priority for the TFF.

According to him, ensuring fairness in matches is essential for maintaining trust among fans, players and stakeholders in the country’s football system.

Karia further noted that Tanzanian football has made significant progress in recent years, and maintaining transparency in competitions is crucial to sustaining that development.

He said that any form of match-fixing threatens not only the credibility of the league but also the future of the sport.

The TFF chief also assured fans and stakeholders that the federation, through its disciplinary and integrity structures, will continue working closely with relevant authorities to combat match manipulation and corruption in the game.

He concluded by stressing that victories in domestic competitions must be achieved fairly and through genuine sporting performance.