Mbappe fit and ready to play every game before World Cup

Paris. France striker Kylian Mbappe says he has fully recovered from a knee injury and wants to play all of Real ‌Madrid's remaining matches in the season run-in as he builds toward the World Cup.

The 27-year-old missed four league games in 2026 due to a lingering knee issue from last season but featured off the bench in the 64th minute of Madrid’s 3-2 win over Atletico on Sunday.

Mbappe has been named in France’s squad for friendlies against Brazil on March 26 and Colombia three days later in the United States, which is co-hosting the June 11-July 19 World Cup with ‌Canada and Mexico.

"I have made a 100% recovery," Mbappe told AS.

"I prepared for the last two World Cups in the best way possible, which is to play, score goals, win titles, and fight until the last minute for my club, and this year I am going to do the same to arrive in top form."

France will play in Group I at the World Cup with Norway, Senegal and the winner of an intercontinental playoff.





Trossard out of Belgium squad along with Vanaken

Belgium must do without Leandro Trossard and Hans Vanaken for the upcoming trip ‌to the United States where they play two World Cup warm-up matches.

Trossard has opted out of the friendly matches against World Cup co-hosts United States in Atlanta on Saturday and Mexico in Chicago on March 31. The Arsenal forward has only recently recovered from a hip injury and in consultation with his ‌club it was decided not to call him up so that he can continue his rehabilitation in London, the Belgian football association said on Monday. Club Brugge captain Vanaken is still recovering from a hip injury and also sits out the two World Cup warm-up games.





Dutch doubt over Depay for World Cup warm-up matches

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is unlikely to feature in their World Cup warm-up matches against Norway and Ecuador this week, coach Ronald Koeman said on Monday.

The Dutch have already been forced into ‌a late change with Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida called up to their squad in place of Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, who is injured.

The 32-year-old Depay, top scorer for his country with 55 goals, was forced off injured after 20 minutes playing on Sunday for his Brazilian club Corinthians against Flamengo.

According to Koeman, Depay underwent a scan on Monday, but the results are not yet known.

"He can still travel over, but it doesn't look good," the national coach told a press conference on Monday. Depay joins an extended injury list for the Dutch with Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Emmanuel Emegha, Justin Kluivert and goalkeeper Robin Roefs unavailable. "We are getting used to it. We don't know any different,” Koeman said of the injury situation. "They are dropping out ‌in droves. Fingers crossed for the World Cup. "We have a number of training sessions on the schedule, but I think we need to be very careful with the players," Koeman continued. "They come in with all kinds of complaints." He said he was disappointed Norway had opted to rest Erling Haaland this week.

"He is always a handful for our defenders and is the best striker in the Europe. But I understand why their coach has made the decision," he added.