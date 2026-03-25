US-Israeli war on Iran hits Stars as Msuva ruled out of FIFA Series

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania national football team have suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming FIFA Series matches after striker Simon Msuva was ruled out due to travel complications linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Msuva, who features for Iraqi Stars League side Al-Talaba SC, has been unable to join the squad, forcing head coach Miguel Gamondi to make a late adjustment to his attacking options.

Gamondi confirmed that efforts to secure the striker’s release were unsuccessful, prompting his replacement with Morice Abraham of Simba SC.

“We did everything possible to have Msuva in the squad, but it was not feasible under the current circumstances,” said Gamondi. “We have brought in Morice Abraham to strengthen the team.”

Despite the disruption, preparations for the tournament are underway, with the team having already held its first training session in Dar es Salaam before departing for Kigali, Rwanda. The coach noted that the remaining sessions will take place in the host nation.

However, the squad is still awaiting the arrival of foreign based players who are expected to link up with the team directly in Kigali. These include Kelvin John of Aalborg in Denmark, Haji Mnoga of Salford City, and Tarryn Allarakhia, who plays for Rochdale in England.

“We have trained for one day and will continue our preparations in Kigali. We expect a tough competition, but the players are ready,” Gamondi added.

Taifa Stars are scheduled to face the Liechtenstein national football team on March 26 at Kigali Pele Stadium. The match is part of FIFA’s international series aimed at providing national teams with exposure to cross confederation opposition and enhancing global competitiveness.

The fixture carries added significance as it will determine progress in Group B, with the winner advancing to the final scheduled for March 29. For Tanzania, the encounter presents a rare opportunity to test themselves against European opposition, something that has historically been limited outside major tournaments.

Beyond the immediate result, the match will serve as a critical assessment platform for the technical bench. Gamondi is expected to use the tournament to evaluate tactical systems, test squad depth and observe how his players adapt to different styles of play. Facing European opposition is likely to challenge Taifa Stars in key areas such as game tempo, positional discipline and decision making under pressure, elements crucial for growth on the international stage.

The tournament will also feature a diverse lineup of teams, including hosts Rwanda national football team, regional rivals Kenya national football team, Estonia and Grenada, creating a competitive environment for all participants.