Madina targets glory at Kenya Ladies Golf Union tournament

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s leading female golfer Madina Idd is set to compete in the 2026 KLGU Open Meeting, one of the most prominent golf tournaments in East Africa, scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya.

The three-day event, organised by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), will be held from April 10 to April 12 at the renowned Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The tournament is a 54-hole medal format competition and is recognised as both a Golfer of the Year (GOTY) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event, attracting elite amateur players from across the region and beyond.

Idd’s participation marks another significant step in her growing career as she continues to establish herself among East Africa’s top golfers. Known for her consistency and composure on the course, she will be aiming to make a strong impression against a highly competitive field.

The KLGU Open Meeting is widely regarded as a key fixture in the regional golfing calendar, offering players an opportunity not only to compete for top honours but also to earn valuable ranking points.

For Idd, the tournament presents a platform to test her skills against some of the best amateurs in Africa while boosting her international profile.

Speaking ahead of the event, Madina expressed confidence in her preparations, noting that she has been sharpening her game in recent weeks with a focus on improving accuracy and course management.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club, one of Kenya’s premier golfing venues, is expected to provide a stern test for participants. Its well-manicured fairways, challenging greens, and strategic layout demand precision and mental strength—qualities that Idd has demonstrated in previous competitions.

The tournament will follow a strict medal play format, where players’ total strokes over the three rounds determine the final standings. This format rewards consistency and endurance, making it crucial for competitors to maintain high performance across all rounds.

Idd’s participation also highlights the continued growth of women’s golf in Tanzania, where more players are increasingly venturing into international competitions. Her presence at the event is expected to inspire upcoming golfers back home and reinforce Tanzania’s presence on the regional golfing stage.

With registration for the tournament closing on April 7, organisers are anticipating a strong turnout, further underlining the event’s importance.