Rio Ferdinand receives heroic welcome on Tanzania visit

Dar es Salaam. Former Manchester United defender and England legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed excitement after receiving a warm reception upon his arrival in Tanzania for a three-day visit aimed at promoting sports and tourism.

Ferdinand arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on Tuesday morning and was received by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, alongside Permanent Secretary and Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa, National Sports Council (NSC) secretary general Neema Msitha, and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia.

Traditional dances and chants from hundreds of football fans coloured the reception at Terminal Three, as supporters gathered to welcome the former England international.

“I am very excited. This is amazing for me because it is my first time to visit Tanzania and I am proud to be here,” said Ferdinand shortly after his arrival.

The former defender said the reception reflected the love Tanzanians have for football, noting that the country has strong potential to grow further in the global game.

“Tanzanians love football and I am happy to see the passion they have for the sport. I will cooperate with the government and football stakeholders to help elevate the game,” he said.

Ferdinand added that Tanzania is making encouraging progress in football development and stressed the importance of investing in young and talented players.

He also revealed that he held discussions with government officials on ways to strengthen football development in the country.

“Although I retired from playing, I am still part of the football ecosystem and I want to support Tanzania in achieving greater success and becoming a powerhouse in football,” he said.

Speaking during the reception, Makonda thanked Ferdinand for accepting the government’s invitation, saying the visit comes at an important time as Tanzania intensifies preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“We thank Ferdinand for accepting our invitation and visiting Tanzania. His presence will help promote sports and football development in the country, in line with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s vision,” said Makonda.

He added that the government believes Ferdinand’s experience and global profile will help market Tanzania internationally and encourage more prominent sports personalities to visit the country.

Ferdinand is expected to travel to Dodoma by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), where he will attend a Parliamentary session before proceeding to the Serengeti National Park and later visiting AFCON 2027 infrastructure projects in Arusha. He is also scheduled to tour Arusha City before returning to Dar es Salaam ahead of his departure back to England.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) said Rio Ferdinand’s visit forms part of broader efforts to market the country’s tourism attractions alongside preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.





TTB Public Relations and Communications Manager Pauline Mkama said the board will continue partnering with globally recognised sports personalities and former football stars to showcase Tanzania’s tourism potential to the international community.

“We are proud to host Ferdinand in Tanzania. His visit provides a great opportunity to promote our tourism attractions to a wider global audience,” said Pauline.