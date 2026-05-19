UK–Tanzania trade roadshow to unlock export opportunities for Agri SMEs

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian agricultural small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are set for a major boost as the British High Commission in Tanzania hosts a high-level trade roadshow here tomorrow to unlock direct access to the lucrative United Kingdom market.

The one-day event, dubbed the UK–Tanzania Trade Roadshow: Unlocking Access to the UK Market for Agri SMEs, is organized in partnership with the UK–Tanzania Green Growth Facility (GGF), which is implemented by Palladium.

The forum that will take place in Arusha on May 20, 2026 will bring together local exporters, regulatory bodies, logistics providers, and technical experts to map out practical pathways for local produce to penetrate British retail shelves.

Focus will be placed on key agricultural value chains including horticulture, cut flowers, coffee, edible nuts, spices, and food ingredients.

Co-Founder of Fruits and Beyond Ltd and an agri-exporter Philemon Nyaluanda, said support from the UK–Tanzania Green Growth Facility has already strengthened his company’s export readiness.

“Thanks to the support of the UK–Tanzania Green Growth Facility, my business is increasingly well positioned to begin exporting into the UK. Through this roadshow I hope to complete the final step and realise my ambition of putting Tanzanian fresh produce on supermarket shelves across the UK,” he said.

The initiative is part of wider UK–Tanzania trade engagement efforts designed to deepen market access, improve regulatory understanding and support business-to-business linkages.

UK Government representatives are expected to participate alongside Tanzanian regulatory authorities, certification bodies, freight forwarding companies and industry stakeholders, offering practical guidance on the end-to-end export process.