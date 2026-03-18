Gamondi names Taifa Stars squad for FIFA Series Rwanda

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi has named a 25 man squad that will enter residential camp on March 22 as Tanzania intensifies preparations for the upcoming FIFA Series matches in Rwanda.
The squad reflects a careful balance between experienced internationals and emerging talents drawn from both domestic leagues and clubs abroad, highlighting the coach’s ambition to build a competitive and adaptable national team.
The selection also signals a long term vision aimed at strengthening depth while maintaining consistency in performance.