Yanga confirm Okello sale as AS FAR move beckons

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania champions, Young Africans (Yanga) have confirmed the sale of Ugandan midfielder Allan Okello, with Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat emerging as his expected destination.

Yanga president Hersi Said announced the transfer while addressing the club’s supporters, ending speculation over the future of the midfielder, who had attracted strong interest from Morocco.

Wydad Athletic Club and AS FAR were reportedly competing for Okello’s signature, with both clubs understood to have shown serious interest in securing the midfielder.

Although Hersi did not name the club that has agreed to sign Okello, the midfielder is expected to join AS FAR, who are coached by former Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves.

The Yanga president also stressed that Okello’s departure should not be viewed as a permanent break between the player and the club, leaving the door open for a possible return to Jangwani in the future.

“I want to tell you one thing. Although we have sold Okello, this is still his home. He can return whenever we want him back or whenever he wants to return,” Hersi added.

Okello’s departure represents a significant change for Yanga after the Ugandan enjoyed an impressive spell at the club following his arrival from Vipers.

The midfielder joined Yanga midway through last season but quickly established himself as one of the club’s most influential attacking players.

Despite spending only half a season with the Tanzanian champions, Okello finished as Yanga’s leading scorer last season with 14 goals, underlining the impact he made in a short period.

His goals and creativity made him an important part of Yanga’s attacking options and attracted attention from clubs outside Tanzania.

A move to AS FAR would also see Okello reunite with Goncalves, who previously coached Yanga. The reunion could provide the Ugandan with an opportunity to continue his development under a coach familiar with Tanzanian football and his former club.

Okello’s expected departure comes as Yanga begin a new campaign in which they will seek to retain their domestic dominance while also competing on the continental stage.

Meanwhile, Yanga have also confirmed the return of the Community Shield trophy after the club had reported that it was missing.

Yanga communications manager Ally Kamwe announced the development to supporters, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The twin developments provide a mixed start to Yanga’s new campaign, with the club losing one of its most productive attacking players while celebrating the recovery of the trophy.