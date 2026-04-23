Simba, Singida begin quest for Union Cup today in Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian giants Simba SC begin their quest for Union Cup glory tonight with a high-stakes clash against JKU SC at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

The encounter, set to kick off at 8:15pm, is widely anticipated to be a thrilling contest given the pedigree and recent form of both sides.

The match brings together two teams that have tested themselves on the continental stage, adding further weight to what is already a highly competitive fixture.

Simba featured in the CAF Champions League this season, while JKU represented Zanzibar in the CAF Confederation Cup—experience that underlines the quality expected on the pitch tonight.

With both sides eager to stamp authority early in the tournament, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle.

Simba head coach Steve Barker has made it clear that his team is approaching the competition with full commitment, stressing the importance of adding the Union Cup to the club’s trophy cabinet.

“We are not taking this competition lightly. We want this trophy in our cabinet,” said Barker, who travelled with a full squad for the encounter.

He is, however, expected to make slight rotations while maintaining a strong and competitive lineup.

Earlier in the day, attention at the same venue will turn to another crucial fixture as Singida Black Stars take on Mlandege FC in the third quarterfinal, scheduled for a 4:15pm kickoff.

Singida head coach Muhibu Kanu expressed confidence in his team’s readiness, emphasizing their determination to secure victory within regulation time.

“We are well prepared and in good condition. Our target is to win within 90 minutes. We respect our opponents, but we don’t want to rely on penalties,” said Kanu.

Mlandege, backed by home support, are equally determined to cause an upset and advance to the semifinals.

The team has rallied its fans to turn up in large numbers, hoping the familiar environment will provide a crucial edge. Assistant coach Mohammed Abdallah said preparations have been thorough and the players are ready to rise to the occasion.

“We have done everything required in preparation. Now it is up to the players to deliver. We know Singida is a strong team, but we believe in our ability,” he said.