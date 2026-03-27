TFF’s notice to betting firms over Yanga, Simba listings

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has issued a 60-day legal notice to several betting companies, demanding an explanation as to why legal action should not be taken against them for listing the Mainland Premier League match between Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba on their platforms without authorization.

The high-profile fixture, played on March 1 at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, ended in a goalless draw.

However, it is off-field events that have now drawn significant attention, with TFF accusing some betting firms of breaching established regulations.

Prior to the match, TFF had officially announced an opportunity for betting companies to submit applications to obtain permission to include the game on their platforms.

In a statement released on February 18, the federation made it clear it intended to grant exclusive betting rights to only one company.

The statement also carried a strong warning that any firm violating this directive would face legal consequences.

TFF further emphasized that the restriction did not apply solely to the Yanga-Simba clash, but extended to all Mainland Premier League matches and any other competitions under its authority. Despite this directive, some companies allegedly ignored the process and proceeded to list the match for betting without approval.

The federation said the firms’ actions violated its directives and went against the interests of Tanzanian football.

Speaking on the matter, TFF Legal Director Boniface Wambura confirmed that the federation had noted several violations.

He explained that although TFF had provided a clear and fair process for betting companies to apply for rights, some firms chose not to comply with the established procedures.

Wambura stated that listing the match without authorization constitutes a direct breach of TFF regulations, which recognize the federation as the legal custodian of football activities in Tanzania.

Before initiating formal legal proceedings, TFF opted to issue a 60-day notice to allow the companies involved to respond.

The Yanga-Simba clash is among the most popular fixtures, attracting significant betting volumes worth billions of shillings.

“The purpose of this notice is to give the companies an opportunity to explain why they acted contrary to TFF regulations, which govern football in Tanzania,” said Wambura.

“Their responses will guide us in determining the appropriate legal action to take.”

When asked whether the notice includes any claims for compensation or damages, Wambura declined to provide further details, noting that such matters would only be clarified after the notice period expires.

“There is no need to go into deeper details at this stage,” he added. “What is clear is that companies that violated our procedures have been served with a legal notice.

This is a lawful step, and we ask the public to remain patient as the process unfolds.”

He reiterated that all betting companies must strictly adhere to TFF regulations when dealing with football matches under its jurisdiction.

According to him, no Mainland Premier League match or any other competition under TFF should be featured on betting platforms without following proper approval procedures.

The move signals TFF’s firm stance on protecting its commercial rights and ensuring all stakeholders operate within the established legal framework.

The outcome of the 60-day notice period is expected to set an important precedent for how betting activities involving Tanzanian football are managed in the future.