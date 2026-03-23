Zanzibar Premier League valuation to boost investments: Dr Mwinyi

Dar es Salaam. President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has commended Tanzania Securities Limited (TSL) for partnering with the Zanzibar Football Federation to conduct a comprehensive valuation of the Zanzibar Premier League, an initiative expected to unlock investment and accelerate football development on the Isles.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks during an official visit by TSL officials led by Chief Executive Officer George Shumbusho, accompanied by the firm’s Head of Research and Analysis, Urassa Sarakikya, alongside representatives from Citadel Tanzania Limited namely, David Mponda who is Head of Business Development and Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) valuation initiative originator as well as is Advocate Eleanor Ngalo who is Chief Executive Officer.

He described the valuation exercise as a transformative step that will reposition Zanzibar football as a viable commercial enterprise capable of attracting both local and international investors.

“There are many theories about sports development in Zanzibar, particularly in football, explaining why progress has been limited.

TSL has come with a practical solution that will take us to a new milestone, not only in football growth but also in safeguarding players’ welfare during and after their careers,” said Dr Mwinyi.

The President added that the government is prioritizing investment in sports infrastructure, including modern stadiums, training centres and youth academies, to strengthen talent identification and development systems.

“We are creating an enabling environment. With improved infrastructure and proper valuation of our football assets, investors will now have clear data and confidence to commit resources to the game,” he noted.

For his part, Shumbusho thanked Dr Mwinyi for hosting the delegation and reaffirmed TSL’s commitment to professionalizing football management in Zanzibar.

He said the valuation would go beyond assigning monetary figures and instead provide a roadmap for sustainable growth.

“As part of this initiative, we aim to establish equal insurance coverage for all players in the Zanzibar Premier League and provide financial literacy programmes to help them manage their earnings effectively,” said Shumbusho.

“Our goal is to ensure players benefit not only during their careers but also secure their future after retirement.”

Meanwhile, ZFF Secretary General Hussein Ahmada Vuai said the partnership is a strategic move aimed at determining the true commercial value of the league and the federation as a whole.

“This valuation will give us credible data on the worth of our clubs, players and competitions. With that, we can negotiate better sponsorship deals, attract serious investors and improve governance standards,” Vuai said.

He added that the exercise will also enhance transparency, strengthen financial planning, and help clubs adopt professional business models.

Other anticipated benefits include improved player contracts, better revenue sharing systems and increased global visibility of Zanzibar football.

“With proper valuation, football in Zanzibar will no longer rely on assumptions. We will have measurable assets that can compete on the regional and international stage,” Vuai emphasized.