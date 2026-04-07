Yanga, Azam FC stay unbeaten as league title race heats up

Dar es Salaam. As the Mainland Tanzania Premier League reaches the 18th round, the title race is increasingly being defined by consistency, discipline, and the ability to avoid defeat. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) and Azam FC remain the only sides yet to lose a match this season, a remarkable achievement that highlights their resilience in a competitive campaign.

Yanga sit firmly at the top of the standings with 41 points from 17 matches, maintaining their status as the team to beat. Their record of 12 wins and five draws reflects a side that not only wins consistently but also knows how to avoid slipping under pressure.

What truly separates Yanga from the rest, however, is their extraordinary balance between attack and defense. They have scored 35 goals, the highest in the league, while conceding only three, the lowest tally among all teams.

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This combination makes Yanga the most complete side in the division. Their attacking line has been clinical and efficient, capable of breaking down even the most organized defenses. At the same time, their backline has shown remarkable discipline, rarely allowing opponents clear chances. The numbers underline their dominance and explain why they have opened a gap at the summit.

In contrast, Azam FC, who are placed third with 33 points from 17 matches, have built their unbeaten run on a more cautious approach. They have drawn nine matches, significantly more than any of their closest rivals, which has limited their ability to challenge Yanga more directly for the top spot. While avoiding defeat is a positive sign, the inability to convert draws into wins has cost them valuable points.

Azam have scored 23 goals and conceded five, indicating a team that is defensively solid but less prolific going forward compared to Yanga. Their structure and organization have kept them competitive in every match, but a lack of cutting edge in attack has seen them settle for draws in games they might otherwise have won.

Second placed Simba SC remain firmly in the title race with 35 points from 16 matches. Unlike Yanga and Azam, Simba have already suffered one defeat, but their approach has been more aggressive. With 10 wins and five draws, they have shown a strong desire to collect maximum points, even if it involves taking more risks.

Simba’s position reflects a team capable of challenging for the title, but their single loss could prove costly in a race where margins are extremely tight. They must now maintain consistency and hope for slips from Yanga if they are to close the gap. Overall, the standings suggest that the title race is gradually becoming a contest between three teams, with Yanga holding a clear advantage. Their superior goal scoring record and defensive strength give them a strong edge, while Azam’s draws and Simba’s lone defeat highlight the fine margins separating the contenders.