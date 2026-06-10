Yanga eye Burkinabe striker for next Mainland league season

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) have intensified efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, with Kenya Police FC striker YvesJunior Koutiama emerging as one of the club’s top transfer targets.

The Jangwani-based side are expected to be active in the transfer market as they look to reinforce key areas of the squad in preparation for another demanding domestic and continental campaign.

Koutiama, a Burkina Faso international, has attracted attention following an impressive half-season spell with Kenya Police FC. The 27-year-old joined the Kenyan side from USFA in January and quickly established himself as one of the league’s most effective forwards.

Despite arriving midway through the campaign, Koutiama scored 10 goals in 18 appearances, playing a key role in helping Kenya Police secure a third-place finish with 55 points.

His consistent performances earned him the Kenyan Premier League Best Foreign Player award at the end of the season. Sources close to the developments indicate that Yanga have already opened discussions with Kenya Police FC over a possible transfer.

However, negotiations are expected to be complex, as Koutiama remains under a long-term contract after signing a three-year deal earlier this year.

The pursuit of the striker comes as Yanga continue to plan significant adjustments to their squad ahead of the new season.

The club is also weighing the possibility of reshaping its attacking and creative options, including a potential return of Burkinabe attacking midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki, who is currently with Libyan side Al-Ittihad SC.

Aziz Ki was previously one of Yanga’s most influential players, playing a central role in their domestic dominance and strong continental performances before moving abroad.