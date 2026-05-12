Yanga handed record fine for dressing room offence

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) have been handed one of thae heaviest disciplinary punishments in the history of football in the country after the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) imposed a series of sanctions following the explosive Kariakoo Derby against arch-rivals Simba.

The punishments stem from incidents that occurred during the NBC Premier League showdown played on May 3, 2026, at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium, where the two football giants battled to a dramatic 2-2 draw in front of thousands of fans.

The Jangwani Street giants have been fined Sh30 million for failing to use the designated dressing room during the match. Instead, the team opted to use a neighbouring house.

The punishment is accord to Article 27.7 of the NBC Premier League regulations. The board noted that the move disrupted established match-day procedures and undermined operational standards expected in top-flight football competitions.

Apart from the financial penalty, Yanga were also issued with a formal warning for arriving late at the stadium ahead of the much-anticipated derby.

The TPLB stated that the club delegation arrived at 4:35pm., five minutes later than the mandatory reporting time of 10:30 a.m., thereby breaching Article 17:15 of the league regulations.

Although the delay was relatively short, the board stressed that clubs participating in the NBC Premier League are expected to strictly adhere to competition rules regardless of the magnitude of the fixture.

The warning was issued under Article 17:62, which grants the board disciplinary powers over such offences. The disciplinary measures further extended to Yanga team manager Walter Harson, who was found guilty of misconduct during the fiery clash.

According to the TPLB report, Harson was involved in an altercation with Simba midfielder Clatous Chama during the course of the match and was accused of pushing the player amid rising tensions on the touchline.

Following the findings of the disciplinary committee, Harson was suspended for three matches and ordered to pay a fine of TSh1 million.

The punishment was issued under Article 45:2(2.1), which governs the conduct of coaches, team officials and technical staff during league matches.

In another ruling linked to the derby, the board also sanctioned a Yanga supporter identified as Mohamed Ally Mposo, described by officials as a frequent associate of club members during matches.

The supporter has been banned from entering any football stadium for 12 months after he was found guilty of entering the pitch area during halftime and pouring liquids onto the playing surface.

The TPLB condemned the act, describing it as behaviour associated with superstition and one capable of tarnishing the image, integrity and professionalism of the NBC Premier League.

The punishment was imposed under Article 47:2, which deals with club discipline and spectator behaviour during league matches.

The latest sanctions come at a crucial stage of the season as Yanga continue their battle for the league title against rivals Simba and Azam FC.

Football analysts believe the disciplinary actions send a strong warning to clubs, officials and supporters over adherence to league regulations, especially during high-profile fixtures such as the Kariakoo Derby, which remains one of the fiercest football rivalries in East Africa.