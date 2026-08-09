Yanga extend contracts of four key players

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have extended the contracts of four key players, Djigui Diarra, Ibrahim Bacca, Bakari Mwamnyeto and Yao Kouassi, as the club steps up preparations for the 2026/27 season.

The decision reflects Yanga’s intention to maintain continuity within the squad while strengthening a team expected to compete on multiple fronts both domestically and in continental competitions.

The club’s information officer, Ali Kamwe, announced the contract extensions while introducing the players to supporters during Yanga Day, an event held to officially unveil the squad for the new season.

The four players were among the stars presented to thousands of supporters at the event, with the club demonstrating its confidence in their ability to contribute to its ambitions by securing their services for longer periods.

Goalkeeper Diarra and defender Yao had one year remaining on their previous contracts before the club added another two years to their deals.

The extensions mean the two players will now remain contracted to Yanga until the end of the 2028/29 season, giving the club greater certainty in planning its squad over the next three seasons.

For Bacca and Mwamnyeto, the situation is slightly different. Their new two year contracts begin with the 2026/27 campaign and will run until the end of the 2027/28 season.

The move comes as Yanga continue to reshape and strengthen their squad following a busy transfer window in which the club has brought in several new players while also working to retain members of last season’s team.

The Jangwani based club is preparing for another demanding campaign, with its ambitions extending beyond the domestic league to the continental stage.

Yanga have established themselves as one of Tanzania’s leading clubs in recent seasons and are seeking to maintain their dominance at home while making a stronger impact in African competitions.

Retaining experienced players is therefore viewed as an important part of the club’s strategy as it seeks to build a balanced squad capable of handling the demands of a long season.

The contract extensions also provide stability in key areas of the team and reduce the possibility of losing important players at the end of their previous deals.

The announcement was warmly received by Yanga supporters at the Yanga Day celebrations, with the crowd expressing their approval as the four players were introduced.

The reaction underlined the continued popularity of the players among the club’s fan base and the expectations surrounding them ahead of the new campaign.

With the 2026/27 season approaching, Yanga are now expected to shift their attention to fine tuning the squad and ensuring the team is ready for the challenges ahead.