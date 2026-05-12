Yanga supporters display financial strength after Sh30 million TPLB penalty

Dar es Salaam. Members and supporters of Tanzanian football giants Young Africans (Yanga) have demonstrated remarkable unity and financial strength after raising Sh31, 210,840 to help the club pay a hefty fine imposed by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) following the recent Kariakoo Derby against Simba SC.

According to an official statement published on Yanga’s Instagram account, contributions poured in from fans and members through bank accounts and mobile money platforms shortly after the sanctions were announced.

The statement revealed that supporters who used bank accounts contributed Sh24,310,240, while another Sh6,900,300 was collected through mobile money services, bringing the total amount raised to Sh31,210,840, enough to cover the Sh30 million penalty and leave a balance of over Sh1 million.

The fine was imposed by the TPLB after Yanga violated dressing room regulations during the highly charged Mainland Premier League clash played at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium on May 3, 2026.

The eagerly anticipated encounter between the country’s two biggest football rivals ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw in front of thousands of fans.

However, the post-match focus shifted from the action on the pitch to disciplinary matters after league authorities found Yanga guilty of failing to use the designated dressing room assigned for the fixture. Instead, the Jangwani Street giants opted to use a nearby house.

According to the TPLB, the action breached Article 27.7 of the NBC Premier League regulations, with officials arguing that the move disrupted standard match-day operations and undermined the professionalism expected in top-flight football competitions.

Besides the financial penalty, Yanga were also issued with a formal warning for arriving late at the stadium ahead of the high-profile derby.

The disciplinary measures further extended to Yanga team manager Walter Harson, who was found guilty of misconduct during the heated contest.

TPLB reports indicated that Harson was involved in an altercation with Simba midfielder Clatous Chama and allegedly pushed the player during a tense moment on the touchline.

Following the disciplinary committee’s findings, Harson was suspended for three matches and fined Sh1 million under Article 45:2(2.1), which governs the conduct of coaches, team officials and technical staff during league fixtures.

In another ruling connected to the derby, a Yanga supporter identified as Mohamed Ally Mposo was banned from entering any football stadium for 12 months after he was found guilty of entering the pitch area during halftime and pouring liquids onto the playing surface.

Football analysts believe the sanctions send a strong message to clubs, officials and supporters on the importance of respecting league regulations, particularly during emotionally charged fixtures such as the Kariakoo Derby.