Football giants Yanga parade 5th straight league title before thousands of jubilant fans in Dar

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of Young Africans (Yanga) supporters lined the streets of Tanzania's commercial capital on Saturday, July 4, 2026 as the club celebrated its record-extending 32nd Mainland Premier League title with a victory parade following a fifth consecutive league triumph.

Fans dressed in the club's green and yellow colours gathered around Karume, near the headquarters of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), hours before the celebrations officially began.

Singing club songs, waving flags and chanting throughout the morning, supporters turned the city centre into a festive scene as they awaited the arrival of the champions.

Yanga were officially confirmed as league champions on June 30 after finishing the 2025-26 season with 75 points, two ahead of arch-rivals Simba SC, who ended the campaign on 73 points.

The title extended Yanga's record haul to 32 league championships since the competition began in 1965 and completed a fifth straight league crown, underlining the club's recent dominance of Tanzanian football.

Although the club had announced that festivities would begin earlier in the day, the parade eventually set off from Karume in the afternoon with players, coaching staff and club officials travelling aboard an open-top celebration vehicle through central Dar es Salaam.

Head coach Abdihamid Moallin, who guided the club to another league title in his first season in charge, received a warm reception from supporters lining the route.

The coach waved to fans alongside members of the title-winning squad, including midfielder Maxi Mpia Nzengeli, Mohamed Damaro and Kouassi Attohoula Yao.

The players celebrated by singing, dancing and displaying the league trophy while supporters followed the convoy on foot and motorcycles, creating long stretches of green and yellow through the city's streets.

One of the most anticipated moments of the parade came when the convoy reached Msimbazi, home to Simba SC's headquarters and a symbolic location in one of East Africa's biggest football rivalries.

Yanga president Hersi Said emerged from the celebration vehicle carrying five league trophies, representing the club's run of five successive championships. His appearance drew loud cheers from Yanga supporters, who responded with songs celebrating the club's latest achievement.

Simba supporters also gathered along sections of the route and answered with their own chants and club songs, highlighting the fierce but deeply rooted rivalry between the country's two most successful clubs.

The exchanges remained celebratory as both sets of fans created a lively atmosphere.

For Yanga supporters, the procession through Msimbazi has become a symbolic feature of recent championship celebrations, reflecting the club's sustained success during a period in which it has won five consecutive league titles.

Saturday's celebrations marked another milestone for the Dar es Salaam club, which has established itself as the dominant force in Tanzanian football over the past five seasons.

The latest championship not only extended Yanga's league record but also reinforced the consistency that has seen the club remain ahead of its closest challengers in recent years.

The parade concluded with thousands of supporters continuing celebrations across the city, capping another successful season for a club that has continued to set the standard in Tanzanian domestic football.