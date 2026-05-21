Foreign athletes set to compete in the Cape to Cairo Marathon

Arusha. Nation Arusha is set to become a global sporting hub later this month as more than 5,000 athletes from over 20 countries converge in northern Tanzania for the second edition of the Cape to Cairo Arusha International Marathon, scheduled for May 31.

Staged under the theme “Run Ubuntu,” the fast-growing international race promises to unite elite runners, amateur athletes, diplomats, fitness enthusiasts, and tourism stakeholders in what organizers describe as one of East Africa’s most exciting sports tourism events.

Participants are expected from countries including the United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, India, Germany, Poland, China, Japan, the Netherlands, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, South Sudan, Benin, and host nation Tanzania.

Organized by Sports and Tourism Events Promotion—the same team behind the Serengeti Safari Marathon—the Cape to Cairo Marathon continues to cement Tanzania’s position as a premier destination for sports tourism on the continent.

The race will kick off at the iconic Clock Tower junction in the heart of Arusha, widely regarded as the midpoint between Cape Town and Cairo. Athletes will navigate city routes before finishing at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, where thousands of fans are expected to witness the grand finale.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sports and Tourism Promotion Director Timothy Mdinka said this year’s edition is significantly bigger and more competitive than the inaugural race in 2025.

“We are seeing tremendous growth in international participation. The Cape to Cairo Marathon is not just about competition; it is about African unity, culture, tourism, and building connections through sport,” said Mdinka. He explained that the “Run Ubuntu” theme embodies togetherness and shared humanity, values that continue to unite athletes from across the globe.

The marathon will feature multiple race categories to accommodate all levels of runners.

Elite athletes will compete in the 42-kilometer full marathon, corporate teams and amateurs in the 21-kilometer half marathon, recreational runners in the 10-kilometer race, diplomats and peace ambassadors in the 5-kilometer category, and families in a 2.5-kilometer fun run.