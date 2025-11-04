Gamondi to lead Taifa Stars to Afcon after TFF parts ways with Morocco

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has officially announced the termination of its contract with Taifa Stars head coach Hemed Suleiman, popularly known as Morocco.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the decision was reached through a mutual agreement between the two parties.

The federation expressed its appreciation for his service and confirmed that both sides had amicably agreed to part ways.

In a swift move to ensure continuity, TFF has appointed Singida Black Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi as the interim head coach of the national team.

The Argentine tactician will take charge of the Taifa Stars as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, scheduled to take place in Morocco later this year.

TFF’s statement confirmed that discussions had already been held between the federation and Singida Black Stars management regarding Gamondi’s new temporary role.

“Following the decision, TFF has appointed Singida Black Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi to serve as the interim head coach of Taifa Stars,” the statement reads in part.

“Discussions have been held between TFF and Singida Black Stars about the coach taking up his new responsibilities.”

Gamondi’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to maintain stability within the national team setup as preparations for AFCON intensify. The experienced coach, who has previously managed clubs across Africa, is expected to bring his technical expertise and leadership to guide Tanzania on the continental stage.

Coach Morocco’s departure marks the end of a tenure that saw him steer the Taifa Stars through several competitive fixtures, including AFCON qualification matches and World Cup qualifiers.