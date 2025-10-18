Yanga left with work to do after 1–0 loss to Silver Strikers in Malawi

Lilongwe. Young Africans (Yanga) head coach Romain Folz is facing mounting pressure after his side fell 1–0 to Silver Strikers in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The defeat has intensified scrutiny from a section of Yanga supporters, many of whom remain unconvinced by the team’s performances this season despite their impressive squad depth and domestic dominance.

The Jangwani giants, who entered the competition with high expectations, have struggled to replicate their league form on the continental stage, a shortcoming that has now placed Folz firmly under the spotlight.

Yanga’s inconsistency in front of goal has been a recurring issue, and Saturday’s narrow loss only added to growing concerns about their attacking efficiency.

Silver Strikers, maintained by their home supporters at the Bingu National Stadium, were disciplined defensively and took full advantage of one of their few clear chances.

The decisive moment came midway through the second half when Andrew Joseph finished clinically after a swift counter-attack, handing the Malawian champions a valuable lead to protect in the return leg. Joseph scored in the 76th minute.

Despite the setback, Yanga showed glimpses of their quality, creating several scoring opportunities that went begging.

Pacome Zouzoua and Mohamed Doumbia came agonizingly close to finding the equalizer in stoppage time, both missing chances that could have changed the complexion of the tie. The team’s wastefulness in front of goal ultimately proved costly, leaving them with a difficult task back in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga will have an opportunity to turn the tie around when they host Silver Strikers in the return leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium next Saturday.

The Tanzanian champions must score at least two unanswered goals to advance to the group stage of Africa’s premier club competition.

Playing on home soil, Folz’s men are expected to show greater urgency, attacking intent, and composure in the final third.

The team will depend heavily on the creativity of Zouzoua, the midfield stability of Doumbia, and the finishing prowess of Prince Dube, who is yet to find his scoring rhythm this season.

With a packed home crowd expected to rally behind them, Yanga will be counting on their experience and resilience to overturn the first-leg deficit.