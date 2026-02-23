How Yanga are closing in on Simba in Caf Club Rankings

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC, are locked in an increasingly tight continental race, with Yanga steadily narrowing the gap in CAF’s five-year club coefficient rankings despite failing to advance past the knockout stages

Simba, historically Tanzania’s most dominant club in Africa, currently sit eighth overall with 38 points.

This represents a significant decline from 48 points in the previous cycle, when they ranked fifth.

Despite the drop, their consistent presence in latter stages of Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup campaigns has kept them at the top of Tanzanian football’s continental hierarchy.

Yanga, meanwhile, have been steadily climbing. After placing 12th with 34 points in the last update, they now sit 10th with 35 points, just three points behind Simba. Their rise reflects a combination of strategic rebuilding, improved squad depth, and consistent continental campaigns. Notably, their Caf Confederation Cup final appearance two seasons ago contributed significantly to boosting their coefficient Recent performances in group stage demonstrate a growing ability to compete against Africa’s elite, ensuring that their upward trajectory is sustainable. The narrowing three-point gap suggests that Simba’s historical advantage is under real pressure. If Yanga maintain their momentum while Simba experiences early exits or inconsistent campaigns, the Tanzanian football pecking order could shift in the near term.

Beyond points, overtaking Simba would carry symbolic weight, signaling continental progress and bolstering Yanga’s prestige in the fiercely contested Kariakoo rivalry

Other Tanzanian clubs, including Azam FC and Singida Black Stars, remain far behind, with just five points each.

Limited continental exposure and early tournament exits continue to hinder their progress, highlighting the challenge of translating domestic dominance into Caf competitiveness.

Overall, while Simba currently hold the edge, Yanga’s steady rise underlines the increasingly competitive nature of Tanzanian football at the continental level.