Hurricanes end Karen Crusaders’ reign to claim Dar Leopards touch rugby title

The Dar Leopards Annual Touch Rugby Tournament once again delivered a vibrant celebration of sport, community and competition on Saturday, drawing hundreds of players, supporters, families and partners to Ufundi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Organised by Dar Leopards Rugby Club and supported by Roadgrip alongside a strong network of sponsors, the event brought together 19 teams from across East Africa for a full day of touch rugby, entertainment and community engagement.

The tournament reached a dramatic conclusion as Hurricanes RFC dethroned defending champions Karen Crusaders of Kenya to lift the coveted title. The win marked a significant milestone for the Hurricanes side, representing players from Iringa, Dar es Salaam and Arusha, who produced a series of commanding performances throughout the day to secure the championship.

Karen Crusaders, winners of the 2025 edition, put up a strong defence of their crown but ultimately settled for runners-up after another impressive campaign. In the Plate competition, Tanga Titans claimed top honours following a solid run.

Beyond the results, the tournament highlighted the growing stature of rugby in Tanzania and the wider region, offering a platform for players of all backgrounds and experience levels to compete, connect and celebrate the sport. Spectators were treated to a lively festival atmosphere, with music, food vendors, family activities and wider community engagement adding to the occasion.

Individual excellence was also recognised through awards for Best Male Player, Best Female Player, Best Youth Player and Best Veteran Player, underlining the inclusive spirit of the competition.

Dar Leopards Rugby Club expressed its gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, volunteers and supporters for contributing to another successful edition.

“The Annual Touch Rugby Tournament continues to grow year on year, and we are delighted by the turnout and competitive spirit shown by all teams. The standard of rugby was outstanding, and we congratulate Hurricanes on a well-deserved victory,” said Victoria Beach, speaking on behalf of the club. “We also thank Karen Crusaders for returning to defend their title and all teams for making the event such a success.”

The club also extended appreciation to Gold Sponsor Roadgrip, Silver Sponsors Airswift Workforce Solutions and Baker & Sons Safari Company, Bronze Sponsors OLEA Insurance Brokers, Reveurse, Steinweg Logistics, ZanBluu Beach Hotel, AMEL Asset Finance Solutions, Meta and The Slow Leopard, alongside supporting partners Painted Dog Craft Gin, TBL, GardaWorld and Splendid Cleaning & Events.