Mzize’s historic feat as he lands Goal of the Year

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) striker Clement Mzize has etched his name into African football history after becoming the first Tanzanian to win the CAF African Goal of the Year Award since the category was introduced in 2001.

The 21-year-old forward was crowned on Wednesday night in Morocco, triumphing over a competitive list of 12 nominees shortlisted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mzize earned the recognition for his sensational long-range equalizer against DR Congo giants TP Mazembe during a CAF Champions League clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in January 2025.

With Yanga trailing, Mzize unleashed a ferocious 30-yard strike that rocketed past the goalkeeper, igniting electric celebrations inside the stadium.









The goal shifted the momentum of the match, eventually helping Yanga secure a memorable 3–1 victory.

The spectacular effort also earned him the CAF Player of the Week award for that round of fixtures.

The shortlist featured some of the continent’s brightest talents, including Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco), Anas Roshdy (Egypt), Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Calvin Fely (Madagascar), and Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco).

Others in contention were Ibrahim Adel (Egypt), Jean-Claude Girumugisha, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (South Africa), Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco), Refiloe Jane (South Africa), and Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria).

Despite the strong field, Mzize’s strike stood out for its technique, power, timing, and the magnitude of the moment.

Mzize expressed deep gratitude and pride, dedicating the honour not only to Young Africans but to the entire nation.

“I am very happy and proud to win this award. It is for all Tanzanians,” he said. “I thank my teammates, the Yanga management, our fans, and our members.

Their support pushed me to this level. This award has inspired me to work harder in my career so that one day I can become one of the greatest players on the continent.”

Mzize’s triumph adds to Tanzania’s growing footprint in African football.

He becomes the second player from the Tanzania Mainland Premier League to claim the award after Senegalese winger Pape Ousmane Sakho, who won it in 2022 while playing for Simba.

According to historical records, the first Tanzanian to win a CAF award was Mbwana Samatta, who clinched the African Inter-Club Player of the Year (based in Africa) award during his time with TP Mazembe.

In 2016, the East Africa region also celebrated Uganda’s goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who won the African Player of the Year (based in Africa) award with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The gala night also witnessed other East African successes. Somalia’s Omar Abdulkadir Artan was named Referee of the Year, while Uganda’s Shamirah Nabadda won the women’s category in the same field.

Their achievements, together with Mzize’s, gave the Cecafa region an impressive three awards on the prestigious night.

CAF also used the ceremony to recognise African leaders who contributed significantly to the development of football on the continent.

Among those honoured was Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, celebrated for her outstanding contribution to the sport.

Kenyan President William Ruto and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni were also acknowledged for their leadership roles as their nations co-hosted the highly successful African Nations Championship (CHAN).