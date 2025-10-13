Morale boost for Yanga as Job and Mzize return to training

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans SC (Yanga) have received a timely morale boost ahead of their CAF Champions League first-leg clash against Silver Strikers of Malawi on October 18 at Lilongwe’s Bingu National Stadium, with key defender Dickson Job returning to the squad and midfielder Clement Mzize making strides toward full fitness.

Job, who had been named in Tanzania’s national team (Taifa Stars) squad for tomorrow’s FIFA international friendly against Iran in Dubai, was released due to an ankle injury.

The announcement of his availability for Yanga’s continental fixture has thrilled fans, who are eager to see the dependable defender bolster the team’s backline.

A club source confirmed, “Job has joined the team camp and will travel to Malawi ahead of the match. His return is a major morale boost, especially as the winner over the two legs will qualify for the group stage.”

Job’s experience and defensive leadership are expected to be crucial for coach Romain Folz’s side, who aims to secure a positive result in Lilongwe to set the stage for the return leg at home.

Meanwhile, Clement Mzize, who has been sidelined since Yanga’s first-leg clash against Wiliete FC of Angola on September 19, is showing progress in his recovery.

“Mzize has started partial training alongside other players, and we hope he will soon rejoin the main squad for the CAF Champions League and other competitions,” the source said.

Mzize’s presence in striking force would give the team greater balance and creativity, enhancing their chances against Silver Strikers FC.

Job’s recovery and return to full fitness provide Yanga with a significant defensive boost ahead of the high-stakes match.

With both players available, the team now has more depth, tactical options, and confidence heading into Malawi.

Fans and club officials have expressed optimism about the duo’s impact. “Having Job back and Mzize on the verge of returning is crucial.

With our best players available, we aim to make a strong impression in Malawi and secure qualification to the group stage,” added the source.

Yanga SC now head into preparations with renewed energy, determined to capitalize on the return of two key players.